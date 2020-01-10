Amy Schumer is in IVF for a week, Instagram post reveals

Loading...

Amy Schumer has opened on Instagram about in vitro fertilization. The 38-year-old comedian is in the process for a week and she calls on her followers for advice and support.

In May 2019, Schumer welcomed a baby boy named Gene with her husband Chris Fischer. Almost a year later, the happy couple seems to be ready for another child.

“I have been working with IVF for a week and feel really dilapidated and emotional,” Schumer shared in her post. “If someone has gone through it and if you have advice or don’t mind sharing your experiences with me, do so. My number is in my bio. We freeze my eggs and think about what we should do to Gene a brother or sister. “

The photo shows Schumer’s abdomen, with some bruises that may result from IVF-related injections. Support from other celebrities is already pouring in, with encouraging messages from Selena Gomez, Tess Holliday and Katie Couric.

“I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful,” Holliday wrote.

The song in Schumer’s bio leads you to Community, a platform that is used by more and more celebrities. Text the number and you will be asked to sign up for Community. Then you promised that “from now on everything is personal to me.” (So ​​far, Schumer has not responded to our text.)

This is not the first time that the comedian uses social media to share about fertility. When she was pregnant with her first child, she posted on Instagram about her decision to cancel the rest of her tour because of hyperemesis gravidarum, a pregnancy complication that causes severe nausea and vomiting.

Schumer’s first birth with Gene led to a three-hour C-section.

“I vomited during the first hour of my c-section. It would take about an hour and a half – mine lasted more than three hours because of my endometriosis, “revealed Schumer in episode of the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast,” and that was really scary. ”

Each person’s fertility journey is unique and has its own pleasures and challenges. We wish Schumer and her partner good luck and hope that she will get all the support she needs.

