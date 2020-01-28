Amy Rigby played with Last Roundup and The Shams before starting her solo career.

Amy Rigby was a protected Catholic youth from the suburbs of Pittsburgh when she moved to New York to attend the Parsons School of Design and fell in love with the punk scene of the 70s.

“I felt comfortable in the city center,” she says. “It was grubby. It was dirty. It was dark. Everyone smoked. It smelled of beer. And it felt like it was always very, very hot or very, very cold in New York back then.”

Rigby spent years in punk clubs before appearing as a singer-songwriter. She played first on Last Roundup and later on The Shams.

When she married and became a mother, she expected to move away from the music scene. “I thought getting pregnant and having a child would mean putting aside all that stupidity and finding something that was really related to my life,” says Rigby.

But it didn’t work out that way. Instead, Rigby used her own experience as a wife and mother to create her album “Diary of Mod Housewife” in 1996.

“When I wrote a mod housewife’s diary, I was singing about my life,” she says. “I decided that if I couldn’t get on the stage and sing about it, I wouldn’t sink on my hands and knees and scrub the bathroom floor.”

Rigby ponders how she reinvented herself as a performer and songwriter in the Girl to City series of memoirs, which Fresh Air critic Ken Tucker described as the best rock memoirs of 2019.

Highlights of the interview

On the way from a music fan to a musician

I learned a lot in public. It was a really interesting time in New York City. There were all those little galleries and rooms where people were doing vaudeville shows, and my band Last Roundup, we got together. There were four girls, two men – one of them was my brother – and we were just beginning to play our version of country music with a guitar, a violin that might have two strings, lots of harmonies – or what we thought were harmonies. It was very raw and primitive, but it had an appeal. I started writing songs for this band and we kept working and getting better and better.

When she brought her little daughter on tour

That was pretty crazy because I was with (my second band) The Shams and we were three girls, and then we brought a friend to watch my daughter while we were actually on stage. But we were in a non-air-conditioned van. We had jars of baby food in a beer cooler made of melted ice. And just trying to get my daughter to sleep after a gig was really hard. She would just have it so easy while everything was going on, but then she would react somehow when the excitement subsided and we all tried to fall asleep.

But when things went on and she went to preschool and stuff, it was hard. I couldn’t really take her with me. I loved going out and playing, but I felt like I was missing things at home and that she needed me, and I tried to balance it out as best I could.

To write about humble details of life in her music

It was a revelation for me to read Erma Bombeck (humorist) and see someone talk about cleaning the sink in a magazine. That really impressed me and stayed with me. Again Joyce Maynard (who) read her column “Inside” in the 80s. I think it was the 80s – or the late 80s / early 90s – and Mary Cantwell wrote in Vogue about cooking, her kitchen, and I thought, “Wow. It’s in this national magazine, but you can talk about it talk about these humble, homely things that I might have thought in the past that they don’t have as much value as things that come from and are done by men. “So I wanted to talk about it consciously and in songs like I did read it in the texts of these authors. I thought it would appeal to someone and someone had to do it and say that it was okay.

When meeting her second husband Eric Goulden (the musician Wreckless Eric)

It was in the late 90’s, there were some reissues of his records. And I started listening to him again, and I started playing Whole Wide World in my own set, and it’s just such an anthem. It is such a mystical, magical song. I found that every time I struggled alone and played in a club where there might be some people who weren’t that attentive, I just got this song out and it focused me (and the audience). … This eventually led to me meeting Eric in this town in England called Hull. A promoter there knew I was covering Eric’s song and he put Eric on as DJ for my appearance in this room above a pub. I met him that evening and played “Whole Wide World”. I asked him to come on stage with me and play with me. And he said, “This song has two chords and both of you are wrong.”

Amy Salit and Thea Chaloner produced and edited the audio of this interview. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Cyrena Touros have adapted it for the web.