Amy Poehler and Tina Fey take over hosting rights for the Golden Globes 2021

After the Golden Globes 2020 have been completed, the news of the ceremony host next year is revealed – or rather, the hosts of the Golden Globes 2021 have been announced. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will broadcast the Golden Globes 2021!

Poehler announced the news, posing as NBC communications chief Chip Sullivan, on Saturday during the Winter Press Tour of the Television Critics Association.

“NBC has long been home to two of the funniest people in the world – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they will be hosting the Globes again,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman, NBC Entertainment.

“There is no denying that the comic chemistry of Tina and Amy is contagious,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark Productions, added: “Tina and Amy have offered Golden Globes viewers some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen. We are delighted to welcome them back in 2021.”

This is not the first time that the former Saturday Night Live duo has organized the Golden Globes. Fey and Poehler have organized the award show three times before, from 2013-2015. Ricky Gervais recently organized the 2020 Golden Globes. It was Gervais’ fifth time hosting and his Golden Globes speech called on celebrities, organizations and companies, and also claimed that it was his last time he organized the award show.

No specific date for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards has been announced, nor any other details.