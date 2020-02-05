Amy Klobuchar’s musician cousin Zola Jesus about Why She’s Voting Bernie

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) wants to convince Americans that she should be the next president of the United States – but her own cousin thinks otherwise. That niece happens to be Nika Danilova, also known as goth-pop singer-songwriter / producer Zola Jesus.

“I’m not fucking with my Bernie support,” Donilova tweeted earlier this week. “He’s running against my cousin. I’m going against bloodlines for this shit!” In the event that her support for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary is not clear, her Twitter display name is also: “ZJ for BERNIE SANDERS 2020.”

I’m not fucking with my Bernie support. he runs against my cousin. I’m going against bloodlines for this shit!

– ZJ for BERNIE SANDERS 2020 (@ZOLAJESUS) 3 February 2020

“I thought it was funny,” says Danilova Rolling Stone about her tweet, which had collected nearly 20,000 likes at the time of the press. “I said she was my cousin a few times, but I just wanted to make it very clear that I had to make a choice. I love my family, and I love the Klobuchar side of my family, but I certainly believe a lot more in Bernie’s platform. So it’s what it is. So you know: I’m going to get on my leg here now, against my own blood, for this shit. “

Although she and Klobuchar share a family bond, she adds that she is from a large family and that they have not actually met.

The political awakening of the singer-songwriter was a gradual process. When Barack Obama was in office, she says, she felt that “the world worked for me.” Around the time Donald Trump took office in 2016, she became more aware of the cracks in our country. “When I got older, it was really hard for me to see how broken our country is, how deeply broken it is,” she says.

Danilova has decided to be strong in the social field in support of Sanders because she believes that artists have a responsibility to “advance culture and help society advance in new ways”

“Because we are responsible for taking human emotions, taking human experiences and processing them,” she continues. “What we contribute is a re-metabolism of culture and society and history and people. I feel that as an artistic figure I have a duty to promote my own ideology about the world in which I want to live. I want to go further with that vision of a future that I think is more inclusive. We are losing our sense of society. “

As such, she sees Sanders as a fellow artist: “He sees how the world can get better and he sees what needs to be done.” Sanders runs on a platform of Medicare, college and housing for everyone. He is widely supported by other musicians, including Cardi B, the Strokes, Jack White, Ariana Grande, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver and more.

“Bernie means good and means what he says,” says Danilova. “I believe he will not only bring change in our government and in the administration and society, but he will bring a change movement. He will open the locks and people will be able to look at society differently, look at their place in it differently, look at their neighbors differently. “

Danilova emphasizes that she does not live in a big city, but in her hometown in Wisconsin. Her family moved there as a child when she was known as Nicole Hummel. “There are homemade Trump signs just up the road from me,” she says. “This is Central America where I live, and I want these people to be taken care of, you know? I see the distribution and I see the lack of education in my (neighbors) politics. “

In the midst of all this, she plans to go to a hut for a few days soon to work on new music. The latest album from Zola Jesus, Okovi, arrived in 2017.

“Artists are being pressured these days to constantly release new music without having the time to reinvent themselves or try something new or take a chance,” she says. “I want to be able to make the following that I expand feel like a departure:” She has had time to grow and work through her trauma, work on her nonsense, and really deliver something new. “It takes time to really be able to reach that kernel, that pearl at the end of all your work.”