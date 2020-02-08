Amy Klobuchar seizes the democratic debate

First of all, Amy Klobuchar won. It has become increasingly better as these debates have continued. Not a single murderer’s answer I remember, but steadily on and her hair didn’t do that weird thing. She was smart to praise Mitt Romney. Towards the end she told the old FDR story about the man who cried when his funeral procession came and “the reporter goes, sir, did you know the president?” The man says, no, I did not know the president, but he knew me. “Get them every time.

After the debate on MSNBC, Chris Hayes asked undecided New Hampshire voters if the debate helped them make a decision, and there was great applause when Klobuchar was mentioned. Chris Matthews agreed. “She looked like a president,” he said. “I think she’s a leader, and she showed it tonight.”

It remains to be seen whether this impression, which she made during previous debate evenings, influences voters this time. She threw a few punches. Again, she did Bernie Sanders on Medicare for All (while still saying some nice Minnesota words about him). She swept over to Pete Buttigieg about his childhood and lack of experience (while still being able to say some nice Minnesota words about his military service).

