Amy Duggar King’s husband Dillon is co-owner of the trendy new lounge, only Jill Duggar shows support

Amy Duggar King and Dillon King both own companies. Photo credit: @ amyrachelleking / Instagram

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

Amy Duggar King and her husband Dillon King are now both business owners. She runs a boutique and he has just opened a lounge with a few other men.

Duggar’s cousin raved about her husband on Instagram, revealing how proud she was of him. Amy Duggar King has withdrawn from the limelight and built a life for her family in which she can thrive.

What is the name of the lounge that Dillon King jointly owns?

Wellington is the name of the lounge that Dillon King owns with a group of men. Amy Duggar King boasts food and hand-made cocktails, which likely means it goes a step further than the traditional lounge scene in the bar scene.

The company is based in Springdale, Arkansas. They also sell alcohol (the whiskey seems like a big deal), food, and cigars. This business venture is more exciting than most members of the Duggar family.

Currently, Jill Duggar is the only cousin who supports Amy King Duggar and her husband Dillon by liking Wellington’s Instagram page.

They have over 100 different whiskeys and can rent humidor lockers every year. Wellington is on par with the lounge scene and Dillon King seems to know what people are looking for in relation to an evening.

What’s next for cousins ​​Amy and Dillon King?

Amy Duggar King celebrates after a tough year last year. The official opening of Wellington’s was a success last night and according to the pictures. Now she can focus on everything else once the lounge is up and running.

Losing Grandma Mary Duggar last year was difficult for her. At that time she was expecting her first child. Amy Duggar King was incredibly close to her grandmother, so the loss was huge.

During the mourning, she was out of the spotlight and even spoke of the fact that she preferred to mourn privately when Counting On broadcast parts of Grandma’s watch and funeral.

Both Amy Duggar King and Dillon King have reached for their dreams. Her projects seem to thrive and her life can also revolve around raising her little one. Daxton was born last fall and is the only boy born into the Duggar family last year. All of Amy’s cousins ​​welcomed little girls.

Wellington is now open in Springdale.