Amtrak Thruway Buses temporarily swap Hiawatha trains between Milwaukee and Chicago

MILWAUKEE — In reaction to lessen ridership need thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amtrak, in partnership with the Wisconsin and Illinois condition transportation departments, is temporarily substituting each day Amtrak Thruway Buses for Amtrak Hiawatha Services trains in between Milwaukee and Chicago.

A information launch says successful Friday, April 24, Bus 3332 will operate in position of Hiawatha Support Trains 330 and 332. The bus will originate at the downtown Milwaukee Intermodal Station at 7:55 a.m. and get there at Chicago Union Station at 9:54 a.m. Also powerful that working day, Bus 3339 will work in spot of Hiawatha Services Prepare 339, originating in Chicago at 5:00 p.m. and arriving at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station at 6:59 p.m.

These buses will provide all Amtrak stations on the Hiawatha Assistance corridor other than Glenview, Ill. The Amtrak Empire Builder serves Glenview and will continue on to also briefly offer day-to-day service at all other Hiawatha stations. Complete schedules are on the Amtrak Passenger Service Notice.

Reservations will be needed in purchase to preserve social distancing for seating on Buses 3332 & 3339. Amtrak consumers touring with existing month to month and 10-ride tickets are welcome without reservations.

Customers are strongly encouraged now to use masks when working with all Amtrak services. The bus operator will wear a facial masking whilst interacting with shoppers and the buses will be thoroughly cleaned between journeys. A lot more information and facts about secure crucial travel is at Amtrak.com.

The Thruway Bus company substitution will be in impact by way of Monday, May perhaps 25. Hiawatha teach provider is envisioned to resume on Tuesday, May 26.

These ADA-accessible motor coaches give passengers numerous of the very same functions as our trains which include Wi-Fi company, reclining seats, sufficient legroom, tables, cupholders and bathrooms.

