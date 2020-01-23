Amtrak signs $ 2 billion deal for new Acela trains

Alstom and Amtrak have signed a contract to design and build 28 new high-speed trains to run in the northeast corridor between Boston and Washington, DC The new trains will replace existing Acela trains, which will allow Amtrak to increase passenger capacity. The company said the deal would allow them to provide more frequent service and improve operating costs and energy efficiency. Alstom says the train ordered by Amtrak is the Avelia Liberty, the latest version of Alstom’s high-speed trains. According to the company, the new trainsets will be able to carry up to 33% more passengers than current Acela trains. The configuration of the trainsets includes a motor vehicle and nine passenger cars, with the possibility of adding three more if the demand is increasing. Alstom says the train is capable of traveling at speeds of up to 186 mph, but will initially operate at a maximum speed of 160 mph depending on the speed limits of the northeast corridor. A second long-term contract will provide Amtrak with long-term technical support and will provide components and spare parts for the maintenance of the new trainsets manufactured by Alstom. Alstom said most of the trains will be made in the United States at the company’s 150-year-old historic site in Hornell, New York. They will be maintained at Amtrak depots in Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. with additional support from Alstoms sites in New York, Delaware and Illinois for a period of 15 years, with an option for an additional 15 years. Alstom said the contracts will create more than 1,000 jobs nationwide, including 750 in New York, including 400 at Alstom facilities. The two contracts combined will cost Amtrak a total of $ 2 billion.

An interior rendering of the new Amtrak Acela trains under construction by Alstom

