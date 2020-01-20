Amtrak lowers $ 25,000 ticket price for two wheelchair users after complaints: NPR

Amtrak has withdrawn its $ 25,000 fee for two wheelchair users and will only charge them the normal ticket price.

Brendan McDermid / Reuters



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Amtrak has at least partially reversed its plan to charge two wheelchair users $ 25,000 for a short train ride after criticism from, among others, a US senator.

On Friday, NPR reported that two drivers using electric wheelchairs were asked to pay at least $ 25,000 for a two-hour train ride from Chicago to the Bloomington-Normal, Illinois train station. This ticket usually costs around $ 16.

The two are part of a group from Access Living, an organization for the disabled and advocacy that is leading a nationwide conference.

On Monday, two senior Amtrak officials called an Access Living lawyer to offer a solution. They said that Amtrak could still find additional space on the train and the two could travel at the regular price of the ticket.

Access Living accepted the offer.

Then there was another complication. Another group of disabled people sends workers to the same nationwide conference. Two wheelchair users from this group want to take the same train.

On Monday afternoon, Amtrak agreed to find room for everyone.

Access Living takes 10 employees to the conference, including five with wheelchairs. The train has three carriages, and one carriage is reserved for a wheelchair user, in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Amtrak had said that to make room for the two additional wheelchair users, a train car had to be taken out of service to free up additional seats. An Amtrak group sales representative, who wrote to Access Living on December 30, said this would cost $ 25,000.

When the group appealed, the agent wrote back on January 2 to state that the charge was in line with Amtrak’s policy to reconfigure a railroad car. “Removing seats can be quite expensive,” she wrote. “In the past few years, Amtrak has charged fees for removing seats from the coaches … We understand and appreciate your loyalty to Amtrak. We cannot accept these fees in the future. These guidelines have changed nationwide from 2019 onwards.”

According to Access Living spokeswoman Bridget Hayman, the group appreciates that all drivers can take the train on Wednesday at no additional cost. However, she says they are looking for a long-term solution so that Amtrak can no longer charge these high fees in the future.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Asks the same thing. “I think Amtrak needs to do better,” said Duckworth in a statement released on Sunday. “To help prevent future incidents, I will ask Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson to speak to me about eliminating Amtrak’s nationwide policy to refuse to cover the cost of reconfiguring a railcar for a group of wheelchair users . “

Duckworth called Amtrak’s high bill “outrageous” and said it was “disappointing” that Amtrak “failed to publicly apologize for his initial mistake.”

Amtrak issued a statement Monday to NPR that Access Living had been contacted and that “we apologize for the inconvenience we have worked through to meet their travel needs.” Amtrak said it would review its policies and meet with Duckworth, who is the senior member of the Senate’s Transport and Security Subcommittee.

Duckworth is also an army veteran who was injured in Iraq after the Blackhawk helicopter she was carrying was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. Duckworth walks on two prosthetic legs and uses a wheelchair.

Duckworth understands the added difficulty of traveling in a wheelchair. She is the author of a new rule that requires airlines to report when a wheelchair is damaged in transit. This is a common problem for wheelchair users. It had happened to Duckworth three times in three years.

Last Friday evening after the NPR story was broadcast, Amtrak sent a statement that the group of disabled passengers could make other travel plans. Some might take an earlier or later train.

This was not well received by Access Living employees, who already find it more difficult to find barrier-free travel options. All drivers want to be on the train at 7 a.m. This is the first train in the morning. The next train, a few hours later, would be late for the conference. Anyone who was there the night before would increase the cost of a hotel stay.