Amsterdam-London non-stop train service to start

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands – A non-stop train from Amsterdam to London will start at the end of April. The Dutch government announced this on Tuesday.

Roger van Boxtel, president and CEO of the Dutch railway company NS, said the new service will improve the conveyor belts between the Netherlands and Great Britain, despite the UK’s departure from the European Union last week.

“Brexit or not, from April 30, London is getting closer,” he said in a statement.

Passengers can travel non-stop from London to Amsterdam, but people who go the other way have to transfer and go through the passport formalities in Brussels. A new agreement between the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom means that passengers now go through passport controls in Amsterdam before they board the train.

“The direct connection makes the train journey to London easier and especially faster,” said the Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Cora van Nieuwenhuizen.

She said that shortening the travel time by about an hour means that “the train will truly become a viable alternative to the aircraft.”

A single ticket starts at 40 euros ($ 44).

The train takes about four hours to travel from Amsterdam Central Station to St. Pancras in London, through the tunnel under the Channel. A direct service from the port city of Rotterdam to London starts on 18 May.

