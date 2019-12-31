AmpliFi launches Wi-Fi 6 Alien mesh router and mesh point bundle

Loading...

AmpliFi launched its first Wi-Fi 6 router last month, but was only sold as separate units. Now AmpliFi offers an Alien bundle with the primary router with touchscreen and a mesh point. The new option saves users $ 60 when setting up with two Aliens.

As we discussed earlier, AmpliFi offers Alien an attractive package:

2.4 / 5 GHz wifi 6 and 5 GHz wifi 5 radios

Increase your network capacity by 4x and increase the coverage by 2x, while the battery drains on mobile devices

Powered by 8 × 8 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 technology, a single AmpliFi Alien router performs with a much greater range and speeds than previous Wi-Fi solutions

View local programming, video call and connect with family or check smart home security from your iOS, Android device or other AmpliFi Router with AmpliFi Teleport, a free VPN service available to all AmpliFi owners

Quickly set up via the AmpliFi app (compatible with iOS and Android) to set up parental controls, create guest access, create secondary local networks and prioritize preferred traffic using automatic service quality (QoS)

After we got started with it, we said it was "perhaps the most powerful home router on the market." View our full review here.

Until now, the only way to get a line-up with two aliens was to buy two of the $ 379 Wi-Fi 6 routers. Now, with the Alien router and mesh point bundle, customers can save $ 60, priced at $ 699.

The only difference is that with this setting it seems that the mesh point has no touchscreen that should not be a problem for most users. But if you want a touchscreen on both Alien routers for some reason, you can opt for two of the routers for $ 758.

