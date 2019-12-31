AmpliFi launches the Alien Wi-Fi 6 mesh router and the Mespoint bundle

Loading...

AmpliFi launched its first Wi-Fi 6 router last month, but it was only sold in individual units. AmpliFi now offers an Alien pack which includes the main router with touch screen and a mesh point. The new option saves users $ 60 for settling in with two aliens.

As we saw earlier, AmpliFi Alien offers a convincing package:

2.4 / 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and 5 5 GHz Wi-Fi 5 radios

Increase your network capacity by 4x and increase coverage by 2x, while reducing the battery consumption of mobile devices

Powered by Wi-Fi 6 8 × 8 MIMO technology, a single Alien AmpliFi router works with far greater speed and range than previous Wi-Fi solutions

Watch local programming, video calls and connect with family or check smart home security from your iOS, Android device or other AmpliFi router with AmpliFi Teleport, a free VPN service available to all owners amplifi

Quick configuration via the AmpliFi application (compatible with iOS and Android) to define parental controls, create guest access, create secondary local networks and prioritize preferred traffic using automatic quality of service (QoS)

After testing it, we said it “could be the most powerful home router on the market.” Check out our full review here.

Until now, the only way to get a configuration of two aliens was to buy two of the Wi-Fi 6 routers for $ 379. Now, the Alien router and the meshpoint bundle allow customers to save $ 60, at a price of $ 699.

The only difference is that with this configuration, it seems that the meshpoint does not have a touch screen which should not be a problem for most users. But if, for whatever reason, you want a touch screen on your two Alien routers, you can opt for two of the routers for $ 758.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Lor8pt_Rnk (/ integrated)