AmpliFi Alien is perhaps the most powerful home router on the market

I have a very strange memory. I can forget my wife's dinner order when picking up a restaurant, but I remember the most random details from years ago. One is to know every router that I have ever used. The first was a Microsoft 802.11b router, followed by the classic WRTG54G, on a Netgear 802.11n model, followed by two 802.11ac AirPort Extremes and finally the previous generation Google Wifi. I recently had the opportunity to try out the new AmpliFi Alien router, so I was delighted to test some features (including Wi-Fi 6 support on iPhone 11 Pro).

Hardware

The actual hardware is beautifully designed. I prefer the black color to the white of Google because it fits more easily. It is a lot larger than the base station of Google and it is slightly larger than the old AirPort Extreme from Apple. Unboxing was what you would expect. It comes with the actual router, a power cord, CAT6 cable and the manual. The router has a touchscreen with which you can test your internet speed, view the time and make small network changes.

Key hardware functions

Wi-Fi 6 performance.

5 GHz 8 × 8 Wi-Fi 6 radio (max. Speed ​​4804 Mbps)

2.4 GHz 4 × 4 Wi-Fi 6 radio (maximum speed 1148 Mbps)

5 GHz 4 × 4 Wi-Fi 5 radio (maximum speed 1733 Mbps).

4-port Gigabit Ethernet switch

Touch screen display

AmpliFi Alien has gained experience

Ubiquiti claims a one-minute setup experience in its marketing copy, but I'm usually pretty suspicious of such claims. To my surprise, I had started a single unit in about a minute. After connecting it, it starts up and then I used the iPhone app to connect to it. The setup was flawless. I'm not talking about one of those setups where I had to restart the app a few times to connect, but it was just done. With the app you can choose your SSID and password and it's done.

After this first access point was active, I sauntered through my house and had coverage everywhere. I could only live comfortably from this one router. But my entire house is wired with CAT6, so of course I won't stop at just one. I went to work setting up router 2 in my upstairs bonus room. It was immediately associated with the central unit. Initially it was connected via a mesh connection, but with the app you can switch to a wired backhaul if it exists. In general, the entire installation was a piece of cake. It is the simplest home router I have ever configured.

What makes AmpliFi Alien different?

For most routers released in recent years, they generally do the same. They may have a better user interface or an extra function or two, but generally it is about offering reliable WiFi at home. Mesh systems have also made it easier to cover larger houses. While using the Alien router, I was thinking about why someone might want to buy it through another product. After all, it is $ 379.99 for one router with Eero offering a router and two satellites for less money. If you compare Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi, you may be right, but AmpliFi Alien offers three functions that, if you need / want them, make it the only option.

Wi-Fi 6

I have written about the influence of Wi-Fi 6 on business environments in recent months, but I have not said much about home markets. It is a much larger deal in the enterprise than for a single-family home (units with multiple homes are a different story).

Wi-Fi 6 brings capacity improvements to the enterprise, but most homes don't struggle with it as much as businesses. My house has 35 devices (mostly Homekit switches), where many business customers can easily have 350+ on their WiFi at any time. Wi-Fi 6 will help them better serve many devices at the same time. That said, Wi-Fi 6 is there and if you want to make your home network as future-proof as possible, AmpliFi Alien is your best choice right now.

Teleport (VPN home)

Another feature of the AmpliFi Alien that I absolutely cannot imagine that I don't have now is the ability to teleport home. This function is not specific to the Alien model, but to the entire AmpliFi setup. This allows you to skip using a third-party VPN. There are many great ones on the market, but they are not free. If you are in a coffee shop, you can use the Teleport app to make a VPN connection to your home network. If you use this, your connection will come through your home network and you will get a better privacy situation than just using public WiFi.

This feature is also useful when you are traveling. Suppose you use YouTube TV to watch your local channels, but you must watch the channels of the place where you are currently traveling. With the free Teleport function you can easily let YouTube TV think you are at home.

My only complaints about this feature are the lack of a macOS app and a permanent connection. Ideally, you can connect to your home network and make it work. I discovered that the connection was broken when I went from WiFi to LTE. In my mind I would put SSID & # 39; s on the white list for which I didn't want to use Teleport, otherwise it would connect automatically. If other suppliers were smart, they would copy this feature.

Router to VPN router

The last feature that distinguishes AmpliFi Alien is the VPN function from router to router. With this function, an AmpliFi router can connect to one location via site via a VPN. So why would you need this?

Suppose you want to watch a baseball team on the market on MLB.TV. You could VPN a specific device to another AmpliFi unit in another city. Your Apple TV, Fire Stick or Roku could then gain access to content from the market. You can also use this feature if you are in a country that blocks certain websites, streaming services, etc. By connecting to an AmpliFi unit in another country, you create a secure way to access services without much hassle.

Completion of AmpliFi Alien

In general, you will not find a better home router that is more future-proof than AmpliFi Alien. It has the latest Wi-Fi standard (Wi-Fi 6), an incredible range, easy to set up and has some excellent features for powerful users. It is not the cheapest home router on the market, but it is perhaps the best. I have replaced my Google Wifi installation with it and I don't think I will change this soon. I would also recommend viewing the 9to5Toys review, in which Blair Atland looks at how AmpliFi Alien makes him think about his UniFi setup.

You can buy AmpliFi Alien via the AmpliFi website on Amazon.

