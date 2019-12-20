Amount spent on Christmas lights in Wakefield district is revealed

Loading...

The Wakefield Council has spent nearly £ 1 million on Christmas lighting over the past three festive seasons, figures have revealed.

The costs of illuminate the main streets of the neighborhood in 2018, new decorations were purchased for the city center.

The lighting of Castleford's Christmas lights drew a huge crowd this year.

Although companies have helped pay part of the bill in recent years as part of sponsorship agreements, the local authority has yet to shell out for light bulbs, decorations and electricity.

Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act revealed that the council spent just over £ 988,000 on Christmas lights in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The executive director of the Council for Regeneration and Economic Growth, Tom Stannard, said: "The council had not invested in Christmas lights for more than a decade, but because of the ; age of lights and room availability, council needed to invest in new modern lights, new electrical boxes and cables across the neighborhood, focused on larger cities

"Lights at Pontefract were improved in 2016, sponsored by Haribo, in Castleford in 2017, sponsored by The Really Utile Box Company.

Last year, the board upgraded the lights in Wakefield.

“Wakefield and Ossett were upgraded in 2018 and 2019.

"In addition, some parish councils, which fund their own lamps, have asked the Council for technical advice to replace their aging lamps."

Mr. Stannard said that all of the new festive lights are LEDs, which use relatively little energy and have a long lifespan.

He added: "The 3D sculptures introduced at Wakefield in 2018 have been a huge success and we are looking to add some each year, subject to obtaining sponsorship.

Enthusiastic families spot Santa Claus himself in Wakefield.

"The sponsor is funding the cost of purchasing the sculpture in exchange for displaying his name.

"Typical costs range from £ 7,000 to £ 10,000 to sponsor each sculpture."

Local Democracy Reporting Service

