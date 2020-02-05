Among the Radar Penguins Trade Potentials

If the Pittsburgh Penguins and GM Jim Rutherford are unable to hold on to their top goal for the February 24th NHL Trade Deadline, there are some of the radar options that Rutherford could choose and probably also purchase at a lower cost. The trade intentions of the Penguins seem to be certain, but in a slow-moving market there is still a lot of unrest.

On the January 31 Thought podcast of January 25, Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman stated that the penguins had made a permanent bid for Minnesota GM Bill Guerin. Minnesota is still in the playoff pursuit and Guerin reportedly wants to let his team go for it before making significant changes.

There is also more speculation than available information about Penguins trading potential. New York Rangers ahead Chris Kreider remains the most important trading target on the open market, but the coming bidding war for the Rangers veteran will be intense. Other top six wingers such as Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Hoffman could also get a nice penny in return.

The Penguins need a winger, or two, and here are three options that stealth Penguin’s trading goals can be:

Craig Smith, 30, Nashville Predators. RW

We have put Smith on previous trading goals, but things are a bit different now. The outlook comes forward in Nashville and the Predators are faltering at the tip of the play-off race. The word about the competition is that Nashville Smith can handle a second or maybe even a third round.

Smith flourished with a burst of 25 goals in 2017-18 and 21 goals last season. This season, the 6-foot-1, 208-pound winger dropped to just 11 goals and 11 assists in 52 games. Smith has cracked the 20-target platform five times in his career.

Smith is in the final season of a five-year contract with a cap-hit of $ 4.2 million per season.

Andreas Johnsson, 25, Toronto Maple Leafs. LW

In a sense, Johnsson is a Jake Guentzel lite. The young winger with the nickname ‘Mango’ is a creative, hockey IQ player with good speed and a talent to go to open areas. He would not normally be in the trading bloc, but he has rejected several Toronto contract renewal offers. He and Kasperi Kapanen both need new contracts this summer, and the prevailing thought is that Toronto cannot hold them both.

The Penguin’s trade bait also contains something that Toronto desperately needs: backup update.

As a rookie last season, Johnsson scored 20 goals and 23 assists. This season, he is far behind that pace with seven goals and 12 assists in 38 games.

Jesper Fast, RW, New York Rangers

Snel is probably not a top-six winger option, but he can fit in well with the Penguins schedule. The 6 foot-1, 191-pound, Swedish winger is one of the fastest skaters on the ice, but has never reached the 20-goal mark. His best season was 2017-18 when he had 13 goals and 20 assists. This season Fast has 22 points (8g, 22a) in 50 matches.

Fast would be a bottom-six player, but the Penguins were able to end the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton shuffle with a solid contributor such as Fast. He is in the final season of a three-year contract with an AAV of $ 1.8 million.