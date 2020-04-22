Among the awesome expensive mansions of Dan Bilzerian in Los Angeles and Las Vegas

Dan Bilzerian’s house is outrageous. In fact, all of his houses are on top. But that’s weird for the self-proclaimed “King of Instagram.” The internationally recognized poker player, businessman and arrogant rich kid has a huge following due to his radical and showy diet. To keep his fans (honest and ironic), Dan has to show off all his expensive toys, including his homes in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

We are sure that the frontman of Ignite has more than the properties mentioned here. But there is no doubt that these incredible palaces are the most famous. They are large, stacked with toys and make Tracy Morgan’s palace look like a ruined hut. One is even worth a whopping $ 90 million.

Without further ado, let’s go into Dan Bilzerian’s annoyingly expensive mansions in L.A. and in Las Vegas.

12 That’s $ 90 million and an uncontrollable ego will buy you

Luxury Architecture and Ig

While Dan Bilzerian had a beautiful mansion in West Hollywood for a while, this relatively new home at Bel Air is much more impressive and famous. According to Luxury Architecture, the square foot of 31,000 square feet was $ 100 million but was bought by Dan for $ 90 million. It was still a huge score for the developer and for Dan and his babies.

11 Bel Air Mansion is built as a nightclub to entertain Dan’s Harem of Babes

IG and luxury architecture

According to Luxury Architecture, Dan Bilzerian’s 12-bedroom home in the Bel-Air district of Los Angeles is said to be reminiscent of a nightclub. And taking a look at this outdoor space on the top floor, it’s not hard to see that the comparison is accurate. There is a covered outdoor seating area and dining area, as well as tons of seating in the astroturf. Inside the house, there is a two-lane bowling alley, a cinema, a wine cellar, a sports hall, service areas and a total of 5 bars.

10 He is an aggressor for the overly luxurious house

Youtube

Yes, Dan Bilzerian even has chess at home. According to Youtube, it is just one of its many living spaces. But that’s not the most prominent part of Dan’s huge house. All the lighting in the house is LED and able to change color at will. This is a wonderful feature that only benefits his wild parties and all his nights with the women who made their way to spend time with him.

9 Nothing Impresses an Insta-Famous Girl Like a 4-story mansion in Bel-Air

GuyGab and IG

Admittedly, women who spend time with Dan Bilzerian are not with him for noble reasons. Heck, he may not even like it personally. But they certainly have a lot of exposure, even one or two checks, hanging out with him and returning his chips. One of the ways he entices them is, without a doubt, his toys. And what better game could he have than this four-story mansion in Bel Air? According to Luxury Architecture, the 12 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms in the house are more than enough to entertain all these Ignite girls.

8 We wonder if Dan knows how to use this kitchen monster

Luxury Architecture and Realtor

Like the rest of the mansion, the kitchen and dining areas are reminiscent of a luxury nightclub. Since, according to Realtor, the front yard of the engine can hold up to 70 cars, the kitchen should be able to handle such a party. While the main kitchen has two huge ovens and a range of the most expensive and latest appliances, as well as easy-to-use Cambria countertops and Italian porcelain floors, there are other smaller kitchens in the house to accommodate leaks.

Visitors to 7 parties can go and enjoy the two-lane bowling alley

IG and luxury architecture

If Dan Bilzerian’s guests don’t like bowling, they can sit in the cool, extremely masculine bar and watch those do. According to Luxury Architecture, the bowling area downstairs has tons of relaxation areas as well as bowling. However, most visitors are likely to want to hang out in the garden on the top floor, which has large nightclubs.

6 A look at Dan’s personal area

Luxurious Architecture

Dan Bilzerian’s main suite has everything you’d think it would. Although the bed pictured in this photo is probably not the one he was holding, as he is famous for having huge beds that provide enough space for everyone who shares the blankets with him. According to Realtor, the bedroom has a fireplace, views of Los Angeles, many seats and a bathroom that is so ridiculously large that there is room for a sofa.

Related: 12 photos of the beautiful house of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Encino, California

5 Girls love Chillin ‘in the white living room

Luxury Architecture and IG

There are lots of lounges in Dan Bilzerian’s huge mansion in Bel Air. Given the size of the house, that makes sense. Here’s a look at the white living room upstairs. The living room is equipped with a TV, stunning fireplace, bar area and a beautiful balcony overlooking the city. It’s a great place for all of Dan’s girls to hang out when they need some space … Yes, the friend thinks so …

4 Let’s fly to Las Vegas to check out Dan’s Digs

IG and luxury architecture

According to Guysgab, Dan Bilzerian spends most of his time in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since he is a gambler, that makes a lot of sense. The self-proclaimed King of Instagram has a crazy degree in the city that cost him $ 5.1 million. But the house is worth a lot more than it is now, especially because it has fooled it so much.

Related: 15 photos of girls spotted abroad with Dan Bilzerian (on holiday without him)

3 The Purple Gaming Room … Complete with goat

Guy Gump

If a man needs more attention than he already gets, the next logical step is to have a farm animal as a pet … Enter Dan Bilzerian’s goat, which has the free kingdom of its home in Las Vegas, including the virtual one. his playroom. According to Guysgab, the purple room, full of huge bean bags, is on the 9,4000-square-foot party pillow, not far from the movie theater, many built-in bars and five bedrooms.

2 Next to the Bel-Air mansion, the Las Vegas Pad looks pretty quiet

GuyGab

Dan Bilzerian’s mansion in Las Vegas is definitely quite quiet. At least compared to Bel-Air’s majestic mansion in California. However, the yard is still the perfect place to entertain all his friends in bikinis. According to Guysgab, the outdoor area has tons of misleading features, including multiple living spaces and a mini golf course.

Related: Inside Tom Hanks’ luxury mansions in California and New York

1 Dan seems to have a favorite room in his Las Vegas Pad

Luxurious Architecture

While Dan has been depicted in many rooms on his huge pillow in Las Vegas, he seems to have a passion for this cave. According to Luxury Architecture, the room is equipped with its own bar, several TVs for games, entertainment and gambling, arcade games and, of course, a ridiculously sized sofa suitable for many hot babies.

Next: Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Epic Multi-Million Dollar Lakeside Mansion in Ontario, Canada

Next

12 Insane Drone Images captured by people around the world



About the Author

Dylan Parker is a list and content writer working for Valnet Inc. He has written about things, Talko, Baby Gaga, Moms and Screen Rant. He specializes in entertainment, film and celebrity news. Dylan has also written for Narcity and various other editions of entertainment, food and travel.

More about Dylan Parker