Amoco Reuse Agreement Board elects a new leadership at its first meeting in 2020

The Amoco Reuse Agreement’s Joint Powers Board chose a new leadership at its first meeting in 2020. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Amoco Reuse Agreement’s Joint Powers Board manages the former Amoco oil refinery property in Casper.

At its first meeting in 2020, ARAJPB chose a new leadership.

The new chairman is Bob Chynoweth, who previously served as treasurer of the board.

Bob Chynoweth, right, takes over the chairmanship of the ARAJPB. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

The outgoing chairman Reid Merschat changes to the deputy chairman of the board.

Ben Schrader was elected secretary and Terry Lane treasurer.

The board also welcomed Rob Hurless, deputy director of the University of Wyoming’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute, as a new member at the meeting on Wednesday, January 8.

The Board discussed the proposed tasks for the ARAJPB committees during the meeting. According to the proposal, these committees are composed of the following members:

Investment Committee: Lane, Hurless, Chynoweth and Brook Kaufman

Three Crown Committee: Doug Follick, Chynoweth, Jim Belcher

Jonah Refined Properties Committee: Merschat Schrader

Platte River Commons Committee: Bob Hopkins, Merchat, Belcher

Architecture Committee: Schrader, Kaufman

Executive Committee: Chynoweth, Merschat, Lane, Schrader

Renee Hahn is managing director of ARAJPB.

The Board of Directors was formed following the adoption of the Amoco reuse agreement in 1998 to fund and monitor the redevelopment efforts on the former Amoco refinery site.

Features controlled by the board include:

Golf course with three crowns

Platte River Commons

Salt Creek Heights Business Park

Platte River Commons industrial estate