Amnesty International says athletes should be prepared to talk about Saudi Arabia to prevent the country’s sportswashing success.

The Saudi Arabian sport has come under fire following reports that Premier League team Newcastle United are selling to a sovereign wealth fund. This includes about $ 300 million, which includes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the agreement, Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund has bought an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, owned by retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley for the past 13 years.

Newcastle’s proposed sale has previously drawn criticism from Amnesty International, who expressed concern that the deal was being used as a way to “glamorize” the country’s “poor” human rights record.

Amnesty International UK’s campaign chief Felix Jacobs believes that any athlete attending or contacting Saudi Arabia should be fully aware of the current problems.

On the issue of sportswashing, Jakens, who uses the sport’s role to improve its reputation or distract from other focuses, told statistics: “It works in the sense that they are now managing to turn the conversation out of their oil. Production or human rights violations taking place there.

“Anthony Joshua went ahead with the fight and thought it was a success and Joshua took home $ 60 million or so.

“Boxing seems to go back there so people don’t turn away from it.

“We have seen some top athletes take a stand on this – for example, Rory McIlroy, who, like Paul Casey, refused to play an invitation tournament.

“Both men cited human rights reasons, so when athletes are ready to talk, it will break the sports washing spell.

“This can include the idea that people are protesting and speaking out despite these opportunities. That’s what we want in Amnesty.”

Jacobs believes the decision to attend an event involving Saudi Arabia will only be made after a sports person has thoroughly analyzed the situation.

He added: “Anyone involved in this sport should be aware of who the Saudi authorities are and what is going on in the country, and then make their own decisions.

“But be prepared to talk about what’s going on there.”

