Amish Acres appeals to a growing number of investors

NAPPANEE, IND. – After 50 years, the historic Amish Acres property has reached the auction block. The owners of the former Michiana mainstay are retiring. The property, now divided into several lots, is to be auctioned on February 5.

The 28-hectare property is much more than just the property of the residents of Nappanee. It was a milestone for great food, great theater and a family-friendly good time before it was finally closed on New Year’s Day.

“I can remember having lunch there as a small child.” “Then I can remember taking my grandchildren there and enjoying the area,” said Sonja Scherer, a resident.

The residents remember the historic Amish Acres in all their glory.

“You just watched people come and go. When I grew up here, I saw it when it was downtown, and when I saw how it moved out there and how it evolved, it hurts to see it nearby, but I did understand, ”said Sheila Losee, a resident.

The family farm, shop, restaurant and round barn theater have been in operation for 50 years, but the owners are retiring and the country is now being auctioned on February 5th.

The 28 hectare property has already been divided into 16 different plots.

“We have an abundance of different types of real estate, from commercial properties to venues,” said Roger Diehm of Schrader Auction Company.

He said that selling the property in packages helps to sell the entire property.

“Hopefully it will be a more robust sale and there will be more people at the table who could use the smaller pieces – compared to a buyer for 28 acres there will be fewer prospects for the 28 acres as a whole,” said Diehm.

Three of the historic buildings could disappear – the meat and cheese building, the soda and fudge shop, and the cider and grain mill can be removed from the property by new owners, the rest must remain.

Several investors have already looked closely.

“A lot. There’s a lot of interest,” he said. “We had people from Florida, we had people from different states.”

“Interest comes from different levels because we do so many things here. Many people come because of the catering options, others because of the accommodation options and / or the theater options, ”said Richard Pletcher, the owner.

However, the residents of Nappanee hope that the legacy of Amish Acres will continue and that it will remain in the city.

“I want someone to buy the main components of it and keep them going when we can,” said Scherer.

“When another group comes in, I just hope that they can keep everything together and thrive as it was before,” said Losee.

“If we had our choice, it would obviously be someone who continues where we left off, continues and extends it, and changes it into the future. If that is not possible, any combination of these things would also benefit the community.” said Pletcher.

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have been reported to be interested. ABC57 turned to her publicist, who says these claims are false.

There is an open house on Saturday, three out of four, which will take place before the official auction on February 5th.

However, Pletcher said that if someone chooses this option, the entire property can be bought before the auction.