Amir Khan is motivated to fight, still eager to face Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines – Amir Khan does not give up on Manny Pacquiao yet.

The British boxer is still determined to start a fight against the WBA World Lightweight Champion, despite their long history.

“I want to fight Manny Pacquiao, he’s a champion,” Khan said in an interview with BEIN SPORTS in an interview with Allo beIN h / t BoxingScene.com. “I want to reach a level where I can fight anyone without fear of anything.”

“Why not Qatar is hosting the event, as it is already ready for 2022. World Cups? I love Qatar and my last stay there. “

“I like boxing, I’d like to continue boxing.”

Khan for several years in 2010 In the beginning, she was Pacquiao’s sparring partner. Pacquiao defeated the world title 10-3, including controversial losses to Timothy Bradley and Jeff Horn, while Khan collected a humble 4-4.

The Philippine icon also had three world titles from 2010 to 2019. – WBO and WBA World Lightweight Belts and WBC Superweight Weightlifting Championships – and Khan did not pass the top belt since 2011. Lost the WBA and IBF super light crowns for Lamont Peterson. .

The last battle of the Khan world champions was the defeat of the sixth round technical knockout for Terence Crawford.

However, this did not worsen Khan’s desire to fight Pacquiao and the idea arose as early as 2019, but the contracts have yet to be signed or even printed.

“Will I fight again? I don’t know. I am in two thoughts. Should I fight? In financial terms, I did very well myself, ”Khan said. “Do I need to make another fight that could ruin my entire legacy? I don’t know the answer. “

“I am not against myself. I’m debating with myself, should I continue this or call it a day? “

Read on

EDITOR SET

READ MORE

Don’t miss the news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS and get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download at 4 a.m., and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

Contact us for feedback, complaints or inquiries.