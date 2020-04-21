Amir Khan calls Manny Pacquiao to fight and hopes the pair will finally meet in the ring and reveal he has no plans to retire – The Scottish Sun

AMIR KHAN has reiterated his desire to face Manny Pacquiao in a blockbuster fight when he wants to secure another world title fight.

The 33-year-old has not fought since stopping Billy Dib last July in Saudi Arabia, and the Bolton-based boxer revealed that he would love to return to the Middle East to show his talent.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is still the target of Amir Khan’s No1 dream

Mega-battles against eight-weight world champions constantly avoid Khan, who stated in November that “the right time” to face the Philippine legend.

And Khan still has a dream of facing a 71-opponent veteran, who currently holds the ‘Super’ WBA welterweight belt.

Appearing on the BeIN SPORTS ‘Allo beIN’, a former IBF and WBA light welterweight class stated that Pacquiao remains his No1 target.

Asked who he believed to be his next opponent, he said: “I want to fight Manny Pacquiao, he is the champion.

“I want to reach the level that I can fight against anyone without fear of anything.”

When pressed about where a potential fight could take place, Khan said: “Why didn’t Qatar host the event, because it was prepared for the 2022 World Cup?

PAC IT IN

“I love Qatar and I enjoyed my last stay there.”

Speaking earlier this month, Khan claimed that he thought of hanging his gloves when he stated he was worried that one more fight could damage his legacy in sports.

He said, “Will I fight again? I do not know, I am in two minds. Should I fight? Financially, I did very well for myself. Do I need to fight one more battle that can destroy my entire inheritance?

“I don’t know the answer. I am contradicting myself. I am debating with myself whether I should continue or call it a day? I will only wait and see how I feel after the training camp is full.

“Even if I feel like I can’t do it anymore, I can walk away knowing that I’ve done everything. My love for boxing is still there and I like beet boxing.

“But until I see how I feel after a long, hard, tiring camp, then I won’t know for sure.”

But speaking to beIN, Khan had stressed that he had not thought about retiring when he was asked if he was considering his future.

He insisted: “I like boxing … I want to keep boxing, and every time I see my trophies and achievements, it improves me even more.

“I am still in contact with most of the people associated with this extraordinary sport, and of course with Nasser Al-Khelaifi [beIN MEDIA GROUP Chairman] from time to time, and I am sure everything will be extraordinary.”

