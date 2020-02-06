Amidst irregularities, AP is unable to declare winner in Iowa Democratic caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Associated Press said on Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner of the Iowa Democratic Caucuses.

With 97% of the districts reporting on Monday’s caucuses, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders counted by three state representatives from 2,098. That is a margin of 0.14 percentage point.

Although the efforts of the Iowa Democratic Party to finalize the tabulation of the caucus results continue, Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Commission, however, asked the Iowa Democratic Party to carry out a recanvass on Thursday. That is not a recount, but rather a check on the number of votes to ensure that the results have been added correctly.

Perez sought the recanvass after days of uncertainty about the results reported by the Iowa Democratic Party, including technology issues with the mobile phone app used by the party to collect results from caucus sites, an overwhelming number of calls to the backup phone system of the party and a subsequent delay of several days in reporting the results.

The Iowa Democratic Party suggested that it might not meet Perez’s request and issued a statement stating that it would perform a recanvass if one of the candidates asked for it.

The party must also report the results of a number of satellite caucus sites, of which an unknown number of state representatives can still be won.

“The Associated Press evokes a race when there is a clear indication of a winner. Due to a narrow margin between former mayor Pete Buttigieg and senator Bernie Sanders and the irregularities in this year’s caucus process, it is currently not possible to determine a winner, “said Sally Buzbee, senior vice president and executive editor of AP.

The AP will continue to report and review the results of the Iowa Democratic Party once it has completed its tables, as well as the results of a possible reconsideration or recount.

