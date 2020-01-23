Amidst backlash from voters, lawmakers will repeal tax reform package

SALT LAKE CITY – Tax reform will be repealed in the 2020 Legislative Assembly, said Governor Gary Herbert, President of the Senate Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Brad Wilson in a joint statement released Thursday morning just days after the apparent success of a referendum to put the repeal before voters in November.

“We applaud those who engaged in the civic process and made their voices heard. We are not enemies on a political battlefield, we are all Utahns determined to steer our fiscal policy well. This work is just beginning, “said Republican leaders.

Supporters of the referendum to obtain tax reform on the November polls so that it can be repealed by voters announced Tuesday that they have handed over the signatures of more than 152,000 Utahns across the state, far beyond the nearly 116,000 required.

The state election office said on Thursday morning that 81,314 of those signatures had been verified.

The tax reform was vulnerable to a referendum effort because the bill was not passed by more than a two-thirds majority in the House and the Senate during the December special session of the Utah legislature. This meant that it could not take effect for 60 days.

However, a recent change in the state referendum law did not allow the governor to suspend the law until voters had more time to withdraw their names, so the bill could have become law for about a month and trigger a number of provisions, including requiring that remittance checks be sent to low and moderate income utahns.

The tax reform package aimed at reducing income taxes while increasing sales taxes on food, gas and certain services was developed by a task force created during the 2019 legislature after legislative leaders and the governor scrapped a bill that would have imposed new sales taxes on a large scale. range of services, from haircuts to legal advice.

The intent of the tax reform is to adjust what is perceived to be a fiscal imbalance between the two main sources of state revenue, income and sales taxes. Sales tax revenue growth has lagged behind income tax collection, with consumer spending shifting from goods to services.

This created a budgetary problem because under the Constitution of Utah, income tax can only be used to finance education. Sales taxes should cover the cost of most of the remainder of the budget, including public safety, health care and other needs.

The increase in the sales tax on food from the current rate of 1.75% to the state’s 4.85% seems to have attracted the most opposition. Harmon supermarkets spoke out against the tax reform and allowed referendum supporters to collect signatures in their stores across the state.

“In recent weeks, it has become clear that many people have serious concerns about the legislation passed in December to restructure and revise our tax code,” said the statement from Herbert, Adams and Wilson, noting that a project to repeal the reforms will be presented. Monday, the opening day of this year’s legislative session.

“The intention is that the bill will be ready for the governor’s signature before the end of the first week of the session,” said their statement. Then lawmakers can start working on a new tax package and the normal budget process “without the uncertainty of a referendum that could change the tax code in the middle of the fiscal year”.

All tax rates will remain at levels prior to the December tax reform law.

“We will take the time to reset and resolve this problem in the future in a way that will allow all Utahns to fully understand the challenge we face, to engage in debate on the best solutions and, ultimately account, to adopt a policy that best positions Utah for decades to come, “said Republican leaders.