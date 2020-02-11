Amid uncertainty, the French wine industry shows itself

PARIS – France’s major wine industry, shocked by US President Trump’s painful tariff increases and the threat of climate change, hopes to reinvigorate global interest in its products with a major trade fair in Paris.

Two thousand winemakers – including giant Moet-Hennessy – are woking around 30,000 French and international visitors at the Vinexpo fair until Wednesday with a renewed focus on ecology and sustainability, as well as technological innovation such as robots.

They hope that a light on the progress of the industry, especially in environmental practices, will attract other countries to French wine and compensate for the decline in exports to the US, where Trump imposed a 25% tariff for a range of European products.

“Faced with the problems we face with Trump’s taxes, the Brexit and the slowdown in China, we need to find new markets in third countries by focusing on French excellence,” said Minister of Agriculture Didier Guillaume.

France is the largest wine producer in the world with Italy and has a number of prestigious brands that have helped define the industry – from champagne producers to producers in Burgundy and Bordeaux.

But it faces a number of challenges, from rates to changing consumer habits and the greenhouse effect. French sales to the US halved after the rates came into effect in October.

The three-day exhibition is an impressive show, where Moet-Hennessy receives movers and shakers from the industry to talk about ecological initiatives. It also revealed new details about plans for the creation of a € 20 million sustainability research center in Champagne, and its commitment to stop all forms of herbicides by the end of this year.

Philippe Schaus, CEO of Moet-Hennessy, took a cheerful tone despite the American rates, which were imposed as part of a broader trade between the US and the EU on the space industry.

“We hate to be the additional damage of other topics that are not related to the wine and spirits industry. We believe that rates are completely unproductive … It is harmful to business – both to us and to state distributors, “Schaus told the AP.

One of the innovations was a futuristic electric tractor that the makers say is reducing the CO2 footprint by 23 tonnes per year compared to a regular tractor.

Guests also watched a huge robot named Ted, which is designed to travel up and down vineyards, search for unwanted weeds or rotting leaves and replace the use of herbicides that harm biodiversity.

“We already have 20 robots in the field with different partners … and we will be conducting trials in California next year,” says Thibaut Delcroix, the product manager of Ted, the company that makes the robot.

Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press