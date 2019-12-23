Amherstview, Ont. Citizen celebrates 100 years – Kingston

Loading...

December 23 marks an important milestone for Gerry Brunton, who turned 100 on Monday.

Family members reported to Global News that Gerry and her late twin sister Margaret Irene were the first twins to be born at Women's College Hospital in Toronto in 1919.

At 100, Brunton only wants one thing.

"I have a wish that my twin sister was here," Brunton says.

"Now I have no one to fight with."

Margaret passed away 10 years ago, making Gerry the oldest living family member.

Her niece Diane Brown says Gerry practically raised her.

"She is the family matriach," says Brown. "If you want to know something about the family, they can usually still tell you who is still in the family and what is happening.

"You never know what she'll do or say. It's a lot of fun. "

Brunton even received a birthday greeting in the form of a letter from Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Brunton is now a long-time resident of the Helen Henderson Retirement Lodge in Amherstview.

Angela Gibson, an assistant manager at the boarding house, says: “The special thing about Gerry is that at 100 she is more active than most of the others. It is really a blessing to have her as part of the Helen Henderson family.

"When she enters a room, it just lights up and makes everyone smile."

Brunton says that she has no secret to living long. However, the former comedian has a tip for great skin – Nivea cream.

