America’s first Space Launch launched in nearly a decade on May 27

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rifle with the unmanned Crew Dragon capsule on its nose is located at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 1, 2019. Photo: Jim Watson (Getty Images)

Next month, NASA will launch its first US astronaut mission to Earth in nearly a decade. This mission marks the final test for SpaceX before NASA regularly begins to orbit astronauts using the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

“BREAKING: On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets!” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted on Friday.

On that day, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley travel to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched by Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will not be open to the public, and access to nearby viewing sites may also be limited if Florida officials extend the state’s stay-at-home order. As a precaution, NASA told Business Insider earlier this month that it was “limiting contact with team members” before launching in addition to other routine health safeguards, which includes a two-week quarantine . As long as it stays, the agency is still wet.

Since closing its Space Shuttle program in 2011, NASA has relied on Russia’s space program to transfer American astronauts to the station – a space taxi service that has cost about $ 3.4 billion over the last nine years. Following the success of next month’s mission, NASA will move on to the SpaceX spacecraft to get the job done as part of the agency’s commercial team program.

“This certification and the regular operation of Crew Dragon will allow NASA to continue the important research and technology that is being carried out on board the station, which benefits people on Earth and sets the ground for future exploration. of the Moon and Mars … “NASA wrote in a press release on Friday.

Next month’s launch is a much-anticipated step for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which has faced several delays over the past decade. SpaceX and Boeing, another NASA competitor chosen for the public-private initiative, received contracts for $ 2.6 billion and $ 4.2 billion respectively in 2014, but both companies faced significant “technical challenges and security” with the project since CNN. However, with many botched blows, failed tests, and prototyping later, SpaceX’s future prospects with NASA seem hopeful.

