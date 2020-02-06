America’s 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid delivers a total of 52 MPG

(We updated the gallery with live images from the floors of the Chicago Auto Show.)

Following its launch in Korea last year, the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is making its North American debut at the Chicago Auto Show.

The new Sonata Hybrid will be launched in the US this spring and offers a driving range of 1,104 km (686 miles) and an EPA-estimated fuel saving of 4.5 l / 100 km (52 ​​mpg) for the basic equipment in blue.

Similar to the model sold on Hyundai’s home market, the U.S. Sonata Hybrid combines a Smartstream G2.0 GDi HEV engine with 150 HP and 139 lb-ft (188 Nm) torque with an electric motor with 39 kW ( 52 HP)) and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm) of torque.

The combined system output is 192 hp, which means that the Sonata Hybrid is around 20 hp less powerful than the Toyota Camry Hybrid 2020 and the Honda Accord Hybrid 2020. A six-speed hybrid automatic transmission and a high-voltage battery pack (with unspecified capacity) are also part of the package.

According to Hyundai, the US Environmental Protection Agency estimates fuel consumption values ​​for the city at 4.7 l / 100 km (50 mpg), for the highway at 4.3 l / 100 km (54 mpg) and for the basic equipment in blue ( 52 mpg / 100 km).

The technical highlights of the 2020 Sonata Hybrid also include the world’s first Active Shift Control (ASC) technology and a solar roof system (SRS), which are responsible for increasing the range. ASC monitors the gear changes 500 times per second in order to precisely set the gearbox speed for faster shift times.

By applying new control logic software to the Hybrid Control Unit (HCU), the system aligns the electric motor to the engine and transmission speeds in order to reduce gear changes by 30 percent. This should have a positive impact on both performance and fuel consumption.

Another plus in fuel efficiency is a solar roof system that charges the 12-volt and hybrid batteries directly and delivers 205 watts of electricity. According to Hyundai, the roof increases the range by 3.2 km per day and helps to prevent the battery from being discharged by infotainment or HVAC systems when the car is switched off.

Everything else is pretty much the same as the regular 2020 sonata, although the hybrid model has some unique aero optimizations. These include a front bumper lip, wheel deflectors on both axles, active air flaps behind the radiator grille and a newly designed rear spoiler, all of which contribute to the drag coefficient of 0.24. The undercoverings for the engine compartment, central floor and rear serve the same purpose.

Pricing and final specs for the U.S. will be announced closer to Sonata’s spring 2020 launch.

