Americans worry about election security, disinformation: NPR

Weeks before the first votes in the 2020 presidential election, Americans are expressing high levels of concern about how safe these elections will be, and are concerned about the dangers of disinformation, according to a new NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll.

Forty-one percent of respondents said the United States is not, or not at all, prepared to hold the November elections safely.

Given the polarization of the Trump era, two-thirds of Democrats think the country is unprepared, while 85% of Republicans think that’s right.

“Like so many other issues, Americans are considering election security from opposite Poles of the partisan division,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the survey.

President Trump, who has often contested US intelligence agencies’ perception that Russia has disrupted the 2016 presidential election, has received poor grades from many voters regarding his handling of election security.

Driven by Democrats and Independents, 56% of those polled believe that Trump hasn’t done much or nothing to ensure that there will be no interference in the election in the future – although 75% of the Republicans believe he has done enough.

“I can trust [Trump’s] word to know that he will try his best … to stop foreign influence in our elections,” said first-time voter Joel Martin, a California Republican.

Martin and other respondents were contacted by NPR for follow-up interviews after providing their first answers to questions from Marist respondents.

Trump is facing impeachment this month directly related to his efforts to get Ukraine to investigate one of its potential rivals in 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden.

And despite reviewing and criticizing his actions in relation to Ukraine, Trump also said in October that China “should launch an investigation into the Bidens.”

Comments like these may have been noticed in 51% of Americans surveyed who said Trump promoted electoral influence. Eighty-eight percent of Democrats and 51 percent of Independents supported this claim.

“I saw the attack on our electoral system as the biggest attack on US sovereignty since Pearl Harbor,” said pollster Dimitri Laddis, an independent New York voter.

“The fact that the commander-in-chief has done nothing to assure us that we are safe from this attack – and the fact that he appears to be very aware that he is benefiting from outside forces that affect our elections have – is very discouraging. ” Laddis said.

While there is no evidence that votes were changed by a foreign power in 2016 or 2018, nearly 4 in 10 Americans surveyed said that another country is likely to manipulate votes cast in 2020 to change the outcome ,

The results of the poll also paint a picture of a polarized electorate who is suspicious of the information it contains and who is not entirely convinced that elections are fair.

Given the country’s division, only 62% of Americans said the US election is fair.

Hardly half of the Democrats agree with this assessment, which may be due to the ongoing discontent that Donald Trump won the 2016 elections by conquering the electoral college and at the same time losing popular votes.

And although Trump continues to claim that millions of votes were cast illegally in 2016, 80% of Republicans surveyed said they thought elections were fair.

“Many Americans believe that election cycles are no longer on the rise,” said Miringoff, the Marist director. “These opinions are an annoying sign of this cornerstone of our democracy.”

disinformation

Intelligence and election officials are working hard to convince voters of the integrity of the system, but there is concern about the impact of disinformation on political discourse. Wrong, misleading and exciting material was a big part of Russia’s active measures in 2016.

The Americans are still concerned about it today. 59% of respondents said it was difficult to tell the difference between facts and misleading information.

Despite nearly four years of disinformation attention, 55% of Americans say it will be more difficult to identify misleading information than in 2016.

82 percent of respondents said they read misleading information on social media, and a similar proportion believe that overseas will spread false information about candidates this year.

The public does not trust that large social networking and tech companies are preventing their platforms from being used to depict election problems, the survey found.

75 percent of respondents are not confident, which is an increase of 9 points over a similar NPR / Marist survey from 2018.

Although tech companies were blamed for spreading disinformation, there was little consensus on who should be responsible for reducing data flow: 39% pointed to the media, 18% to tech companies, 15% to the government and 12% to the public itself.

Given Trump’s often repeated allegations that the media are peddling in “fake news,” it is not surprising that 54% of Republicans say it is the responsibility of the media to stop the spread of disinformation.

Voting rights and election administration

The Americans who participated in the poll disagreed on what they thought was the greatest threat to the election. 35% said disinformation is the greatest threat. 24% accused of electoral fraud; 16% said voters are oppressed; 15% accused third party interference.

In another sign that voters live in very different media bubbles, suppression of voters has been cited as the greatest threat to the Democrats. Election fraud led the list of Republicans. Independent people were most concerned with misleading information.

The vast majority of Americans said voting was easy and most had no problems with confusing ballot papers, problems with their voter ID or registration, or broken voting machines.

But more than a third of the younger and non-white voters said they had long lines.

In addition, women and non-white respondents are significantly more likely than men and white voters to say that their own vote is not rated. And half of the women and just over half of the non-white respondents said that many votes are not counted, unlike men and white Americans who are more confident that all votes will be counted.

“People are trying to redefine the country to prevent different ethnic groups from voting,” said Larry Swoffard, an African American from California.

Local elections are rated relatively well by voters. 68% are confident that the 2020 elections will be fair. Almost 6 out of 10 respondents plan to vote personally on election day. 23 percent state that they vote by post or postal vote. Another 18% said they would vote early.

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro and Lexie Schapitl contributed to this story.

The telephone survey of 1,259 adults was conducted by the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion between January 7th and 12th. It has an error rate of 3.5 percentage points when referring to adults and 3.8 percentage points when referring to registered voters.