An American employee of the US mission in Colombia is missing and is believed to be dead after a weekend boat accident, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Bogota on Monday.

The accident occurred off the coast of Cartagena, according to the Colombian Navy, and saved 11 of the 12 passengers who were on the boat at the time of the incident.

A State Department spokesman said, “Other government officials … have been rescued from the capsized boat, some have suffered minor injuries … We appreciate the Colombian government’s continued search and rescue operation in search of the missing American employee.”

The missing worker’s relatives were notified, Pompeo said, but they did not disclose the person’s name for privacy reasons. State Department spokesman said the employee was “temporarily assigned to the US Embassy in Bogota”.

Pompeo expressed his grief over the tragedy and said: “You have my word, the department will do everything we can to comfort and support those who have suffered from this devastating loss.”

Colombian President Ivan Duque, who was with Pompeo at the Foreign Minister’s announcement, also expressed his condolences.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

,