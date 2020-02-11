Americans bought more EVs in 2019 than manual cars

Photo: Hyundai

Sigh. Sigh. I know it’s useless to moan about the downfall of manual transmission in the United States, but I’m going to do it anyway because I’ve heard it’s healthy to let it all go. The fact is that fewer and fewer people are buying new stick-shift cars. This was clearer than ever last year.

To put the data in context, Green Car Reports drew figures for both the sale of electric cars and manual transmissions. Both accounted for less than two percent of the market, but EVs were ahead with a small margin.

EVs represented 1.6 percent of US retail sales in 2019, while manuals were only 1.1 percent. From the outlet notes in 2018, manuals “still held a thin lead” of 1.6 percent versus 1.5, but fell back when we reached the third quarter of 2019. The total EV sales for 2019 amounted to approximately 270,000 cars.

The popularity of manual cars has fallen steadily, so this is no surprise. More and more automakers are cutting back on manual offers every year. Even enthusiastic cars such as the new Toyota Supra and the Chevy C8 Corvette are no longer offered with three pedals.

However, there are still some excellent manuals. You can get a Honda Civic Type R, a Shelby GT350 and a Hyundai Veloster N with three pedals and a six-speed gearbox. Did you buy a new manual car last year? Congratulations. You are part of that one percent.

via motor trend

.