American workers are willing to steal property information to get them

Working from home has become the new norm as we struggle to adjust to these difficult times of COVID-19. But do companies have to worry about employees behaving morally questionably while working remotely?

In February 2020, the Warsaw, Poland, Zety job site asked 1,001 American workers from across the industry (including technology workers) if they pledged their values ​​for professional gain.

He found that while most workers agreed that some maneuvers were not acceptable, many were also guilty of major transgressions.

The study asked if they had participated in unprofessional behaviors or had seen a collaborator doing so. Only one in four (27%) respondents admitted unethical work behavior.

However, more than half (57%) later admitted to engaging in at least unethical behavior. The responses showed that two out of three workers would hide a problem (66%), aspire to their boss (65%) or lie to a supervisor (59%).

Half would lie about their skills (53%), snatch a co-worker (48%), or have credit for something they hadn’t done (46%).

Nearly nine out of ten respondents had captured at least one collaborator who engaged in at least unethical behavior, with nearly three in five (57%) in a supervisory or managerial role, one in three (34%) in a senior. . role of manager or director and one in five (20%) observing the chairman or CEO doing so.

Nearly nine out of ten (89%) consider it unethical to be a collaborator, to blame unfairly (87%) or to take unreceived credit (86%). Seven out of ten (71%) believed that hiding a topic or snatching a co-worker (70%) is unethical, several would be willing to do so with great reward.

To get a great promotion (or six-figure salary), almost two out of five would hide a problem, one in three (31%) would bully a co-worker, and almost one in four (23%) would be intimate with a supervisor for this reward!

Respondents who valued financial success were more likely to believe that unethical behaviors could benefit their careers.

Four out of five respondents (80%) said they had sued their boss, two out of three (64%) benefited from their dependence on a supervisor and half (51%) benefited from hide a problem.

Unfortunately, most professionals perceived dishonesty among the top ranks of their companies and indicated that unethical behavior is common for their careers.

Perhaps these results mean greater transparency among business leaders. If leaders are open and honest about their own mistakes, other workers may feel more comfortable being honest about their own.

