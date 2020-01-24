American Vice President Pence meets Pope Francis in the Vatican

VATICAN CITY – US Vice President Mike Pence met Pope Francis on Friday during a visit to Rome, including meetings with the Italian President and Prime Minister.

The public comes on the same day that President Donald Trump attends a major anti-abortion rally in Washington, the first incumbent US president to do this in the history of March for Life.

Pence, his wife and daughter-in-law were greeted at Ciampino airport in Rome by the American ambassador to the Holy Chair, Callista Gingrich, and her husband Newt, the former American president of the house who oversaw the removal proceedings against the then President Bill Clinton .

Pence’s visit and audience with Francis come in the middle of the Senate’s punishment against Trump.

After the audience with Francis, Pence goes to separate meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The corresponding press

