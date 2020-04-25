American Truck Simulator Utah v1.37 CODEX free download
Presentation of American Truck Simulator Utah v1.37 CODEX PC Game 2020
Technical specifications
- Game version: V1.37
- Interface language: English
- Audio language: English
- Uploader / Repacker group: Codex
- Game file name: American_Truck_Simulator_Utah_v1_37_CODEX.iso
- Game download size: 4.1 GB
American Truck Simulator Utah v1.37 CODEX System Requirements
Before starting American Truck Simulator Utah v1.37 CODEX Free Download, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 7 64 bit
- Processor: 2.4 GHz dual core CPU
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTS 450-class (Intel HD 4000)
- Storage: 120 MB of available space
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 64 bit
- Processor: 3.0 GHz quad core CPU
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 760-class (2 GB)
- Storage: 120 MB of available space
American Truck Simulator Utah v1.37 CODEX free download
Click the button below to start American Truck Simulator Utah v1.37 CODEX. It is a complete and complete game. Download and start playing. We have provided a direct link for the full game setup.