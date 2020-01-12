American troops knew that Al-Asad air base would be attacked and were housed in bunkers

US troops at Al-Asad air base in Iraq were aware that an Iranian attack was imminent, allowing them to take shelter 2.5 hours before missiles strike Wednesday, CNN learned an exclusive visit to the devastated site. troops were airlifted from the base or taken refuge in bunkers at 11 p.m. local time Tuesday – shortly before the first of four rounds of missiles began just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers said. from the first visit by air base journalists. The attack lasted about two hours, targeting only the US areas of the air base, which includes about a quarter of the Iraqi base. Officials said that there were no casualties on the blown up site, with missiles landing just a few meters from bunkers and essential personnel remaining outside everywhere. the first time base troops spoke in detail of the moments leading up to the attack, revealing that they had been able to take refuge in bunkers shortly before missiles struck. The troops knew there was going to be an attack on their base – they just didn’t know what the nature of the attack would be. The Iranian attack on Al-Asad air base was one of two on Iraqi military bases housing American troops. Wednesday. The attacks were in retaliation for a drone strike at a Baghdad airport that killed Iran’s most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, earlier in the week. Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi previously said that Iran had sent Iraq an official verbal message that an attack “has started or will start soon” on unspecified US military sites. An Arab diplomatic source also told CNN that Iraq had warned the United States on “what bases would be affected” after Iranian officials released the information. The first strike struck at 1:34 a.m. and after a brief pause of approximately 15 minutes, the next end began. Two more rounds of missiles followed over the next two hours. At dawn, officers finally emerged from the bunkers to discover the extent of the destruction. Al-Asad Air Base The Al-Asad Air Base, which houses American troops, is one of the largest and is located in the province of Anbar, home of ISIS activity in western Iraq between 2014 and 2017. Anbar was the cradle of Sunni extremism in the aftermath of the American invasion of Iraq in 2003. In December 2018, Trump visited troops in Al-Asad. “We came in, we felt very safe. It was a fairly difficult journey in some ways, but we felt very, very good, very safe,” said Trump, according to a White House transcript . Vice-President Mike Pence visited the base a year later to celebrate Thanksgiving with approximately 150 soldiers. The US military presence in Iraq has fluctuated considerably since the 2003 invasion. At its peak, the United States had 170,000 soldiers in Iraq. In 2011, former President Barack Obama withdrew American forces from the country. About 5,000 soldiers were deployed to Iraq in 2014 at the request of the Iraqi government, seeking U.S. assistance in the fight against ISIS. Troop levels have been about the same since then.

US troops at Al-Asad air base in Iraq were aware that an Iranian attack was imminent, allowing them to take shelter two and a half hours before missiles strike Wednesday, CNN learned during ” an exclusive visit to the devastated site.

Most of the soldiers were chased from the base or took refuge in bunkers at 11 p.m. local time Tuesday – shortly before the start of the first of four rounds of missiles, just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers said during the first air base reporter tour.

The attack lasted about two hours, targeting only the US areas of the air base, which make up about a quarter of the Iraqi base.

The officers called it a “miracle” that there were no casualties on the blown up site, with missiles landing only a few meters from the bunkers and essential personnel remaining outside.

It is the first time that base troops have spoken in detail of the moments leading up to the attack, revealing that they were able to take refuge in bunkers shortly before missiles struck.

American troops knew there was going to be an attack on their base – they just didn’t know what the nature of the attack would be.

The Iranian attack on Al-Asad airbase was one of two on Iraqi military bases on Wednesday home to American troops. The attacks were in retaliation for a drone strike at a Baghdad airport that killed Iran’s most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, earlier in the week.

President Donald Trump said that Soleimani was planning “imminent and sinister attacks” against the Americans, although he was unable to provide a timetable at the time.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi previously said that Iran had sent Iraq an official verbal message that an attack “had started or will start soon” on unspecified US military sites.

An Arab diplomatic source also told CNN that Iraq had warned the United States in advance on “what bases would be affected” after Iranian officials passed on the information.

The first strike struck at 1:34 am and after a brief pause of approximately 15 minutes, the next end began. Two more rounds of missiles followed in the next two hours.

At dawn, the officers finally emerged from the bunkers to discover the extent of the destruction.

Al-Asad Air Base

Al-Asad Air Base, which houses American troops, is one of the largest and oldest military bases in Iraq.

It is located in Anbar province, a hotbed of ISIS activity in western Iraq between 2014 and 2017. Anbar was the birthplace of Sunni extremism in the aftermath of the American invasion from Iraq in 2003.

In December 2018, Trump visited troops in Al-Asad. “We walked in, we felt very safe. It was a fairly difficult journey in some ways, but we felt very, very good, very safe,” said Trump, according to a White House transcript.

Vice-President Mike Pence visited the base a year later to celebrate Thanksgiving with approximately 150 service members.

The US military presence in Iraq has fluctuated considerably since the 2003 invasion. At its peak, the United States had 170,000 soldiers in Iraq. In 2011, former President Barack Obama withdrew American forces from the country. About 5,000 soldiers were deployed to Iraq in 2014 at the request of the Iraqi government, seeking U.S. assistance in the fight against ISIS. Troop levels have been about the same since then.

