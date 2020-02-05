American space power carries out its first nuclear test with missiles

An unarmed Minuteman III ICBM is launched during a development test at Vandenberg Air Base in California on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Photo: DVIDS / U.S. Air force

The US tested a nuclear missile overnight and launched an unarmed Minuteman III from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, according to the 30th Space Wing, which is now part of the newly organized Space Force of the United States.

The intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was launched at 12:33 PM local time (3:33 PM ET) and traveled approximately 4,200 miles across the Pacific Ocean and landed near the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. It is the first publicly announced missile test of the 30th space wing of the Air Force, because it was placed under command of the space force.

The much-hyped Space Force was officially established by President Donald Trump as the sixth branch of the US Army in December, although it has so far been staffed with people performing the same missions as before, only under a new name. Space Force is still officially organized under the US Air Force.

“This launch marks a very special moment in the history of our country,” said Colonel Anthony Mastalir, 30th Commander of the Space Wing, in a press release. “Providing the necessary range support to facilitate this launch demonstrates how the space force will continue to support and integrate into the joint struggle to ensure national security for our country.”

The 30th Space Wing office of Public Affairs has released a video of the launch on Wednesday morning. It looks identical to previous Vandenberg launches.

<noscript><iframe src="https://gizmodo.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-mbyY8hWURLM&start=0" data-chomp-id="mbyY8hWURLM" data-recommend-id="youtube://mbyY8hWURLM" id="youtube-mbyY8hWURLM" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

The Minuteman III rocket has been in service since 1970 and has a maximum reach of just over 13,000 km (13,000 km), which means it can aim almost everything at the world. The rocket is expected to be phased out in the course of the 2020s.

The Air Force announced in 2016 that it wanted to develop the next generation of land-based nuclear missile technology, known as the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD). The GBSD, which is expected to have improved conduction technology, is expected to be delivered in 2029 and is likely to be in use in the 2070s – provided people keep it as long as a species.

“Development tests provide valuable data to Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center for both modernization and maintenance of the ICBM weapon system,” said Colonel Omar Colbert, 576th Flight Test Squadron Commander, in a press release.

“The Minuteman III is aging, and modernization programs such as these are essential to ensure that our nation has a reliable nuclear deterrent for the rest of its life and beyond. Most importantly, this visible indicator of our national security capabilities insures our partners and scares off potential attackers. “

.