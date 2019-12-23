American soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan, says U.S. Military – National

Loading...

An American soldier was killed in combat in Afghanistan on Monday. The Taliban claimed they were behind a roadside bomb attack in the northern Kunduz province in which the US soldier was killed.

The recent death has increased the number of US deaths in Afghanistan to 20 this year. There were also three non-combat deaths in 2019. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year conflict.

The Taliban control or control almost half of Afghanistan, but continue to carry out daily attacks on Afghan and U.S. forces and government officials – even if they are conducting peace talks with a U.S. envoy charged with negotiating an end to America longest war. Many Afghan civilians are killed in the crossfire or by street bombs planted by militants.

Monday's U.S. military statement neither identified the U.S. soldier nor specified where the service member was killed in Afghanistan. In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense guidelines, names of soldiers killed in action are held back for 24 hours until family notification is complete.

Two US soldiers were killed in Afghanistan last month when their helicopter crashed in the eastern Logar province. The Taliban also took responsibility for the crash, saying they shot the helicopter, killing many people. The US military dismissed the Taliban's claim as false.

Shortly after the U.S. military's statement on Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that the U.S. soldier had been killed in the Chardara district in northern Kunduz province, where the U.S. and Afghan forces had carried out a joint raid. Mujahid said the insurgents planted a bomb on the side of the road that killed the duty member. He even tweeted an alleged photo ID of the killed US soldier without saying how it was obtained.

The U.S. military would not immediately comment on the Taliban's tweet or allegation.

The Taliban are strongly represented in Kunduz province and have full control over several districts of the province. The provincial capital Kunduz briefly fell to the Taliban in 2015 before the insurgents withdrew in the face of an Afghan offensive supported by NATO. The city is a strategic hub from which much of northern Afghanistan and the state capital Kabul, which is around 335 kilometers away, are easy to reach.

The following year, 2016, the Taliban pushed back into the city center and briefly hoisted their flag before gradually being driven out again. In August of this year, they made another attempt to conquer the city, but were repulsed.

Washington's ambassador for peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been trying to conclude a peace deal with the Taliban for over a year. The United States wants the agreement to contain a Taliban promise that Afghanistan will not be used as a base by any terrorist organization.

Earlier this month, Khalilzad met with Taliban officials in Qatar, where insurgents hold political office, when talks between the two sides after a three-month interruption by President Donald Trump following a particularly lethal wave of Taliban attacks, including a Kabul, suicide bombings resumed, killing an American soldier.

The meeting in Qatar focused on keeping a Taliban promise to reduce violence, with a permanent ceasefire as the ultimate goal.

Khalilzad tries to lay the foundation for negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the protracted conflict, but the Taliban refuse to speak directly to the Kabul government.

Meanwhile, at the funeral of a village elder in eastern Laghman province, a bomb went off on Monday morning, killing at least three civilians and injuring seven, according to the governor's spokesman, Asadullah Dawlatzai. He said the explosion occurred in the Dawlat Shah district.

No one immediately took responsibility for the attack, but the spokesman blamed the Taliban.

