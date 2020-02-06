American sale of Ram, Jeep increases the profit of Fiat Chrysler

MILAN – Record US sales of Ram trucks and the launch of the new Jeep Gladiator helped fourth-quarter profit at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles grow by more than a third, the US-Italian company reported Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler, which is merging with French rival PSA Peugeot, reported a net profit of 1.58 billion euros ($ 1.74 billion) in the three months ending December 31, compared to 1.17 billion euros last year.

CEO Mike Manley called 2019 a “historic year” for the company, referring to the strengthened financial position, major product investments and the nearly $ 50 billion merger agreement with PSA Peugeot.

The North America division reported record adjusted earnings before tax, depreciation and amortization of more than 2 billion euros. It accounted for 97% of the adjusted EBIT generated worldwide.

That was against losses in Asia and with luxury car manufacturer Maserati and falling profits in Europe and the Middle East. Outside of North America, only Latin America contributed to boosting quarterly earnings, an increase of 9% to 135 million euros.

Throughout the year, Ram sales in the United States increased by 18%, led by the Ram Heavy-Duty, Ram 1500 and Ram 1500SClassic.

However, worldwide deliveries fell by 9% in 2019 to 4.4 million units, which Fiat Chrysler said was due to inventory reduction from dealers in North America, lower shipments by the joint venture in China, together with efforts to deliver products from to retrieve the stock and stop it in Europe.

The company confirmed the 2020 guidelines for adjusted results before taxes, depreciation and amortization of more than 7 billion euros and an industrial cash flow of more than 2 billion euros.

