American researchers are inspecting the site of a Turkish aircraft fatal crash

ANKARA, Turkey – American aviation investigators have arrived at the scene of a fatal plane crash in Istanbul, state-run news agency Anadolu reported Saturday.

A team of aircraft manufacturer Boeing and the US Civil Aviation Authority inspected the wreck of the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 that tore off a runway at Sabiha Gokcen airport Wednesday night and killed three people.

The aircraft, which was split into three pieces in the accident, will later be dismantled and removed with a crane, Anadolu said.

The crash happened when the 11-year-old plane landed in strong wind and heavy rain.

The American team is looking into whether there are any technical factors that may have contributed to the accident, Anadolu reported.

Researchers investigate many possible causes, including the speed of the aircraft and the weather at the time of the crash. On Thursday, Pegasus Airlines CEO Mehmet T. Nane said the plane’s black boxes had been recovered and their data was being decoded.

A report on the crash, in which 180 passengers and crew were injured, is expected in a month, Anadolu reported.

Prosecutors have taken statements from air traffic controllers, airport staff and the pilots of two other aircraft that have aborted landings shortly before the landing of the Pegasus.

Pegasus has had several recent cases of crossing runways.

Another Pegasus Airlines plane slid off the runway at the same airport on January 7, temporarily closing the airport. There were no injuries.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737 slid into the Pegasus fleet from a runway at Trabzon Airport in northeastern Turkey. The plane came to rest in the dirt above the Black Sea with its nose facing the water. Nobody was injured.

The corresponding press