American Psycho: Leo DiCaprio was fired because he was Gloria Steinem

Guinevere Turner, the film’s screenwriter, heard of Gloria Steinem’s crusade against the film – the reason why DiCaprio left the project.

Earlier this month, American psycho director Mary Harron revealed that she had been expelled from the film for refusing to accept the role of Leonardo DiCaprio, starring Patrick Batman. Garron wanted to sign Christian Bale from the start, but DiCaprio was hired after Pito expressed an interest in joining the Titanic. According to Garron, DiCaprio got rid of the creative differences with Oliver Stone, who hired the studio to replace Garron, but the film’s screenwriter Guinever Turner recalls the events differently. This week, the vice minister said he had heard of Gloria Steinem’s crusade against the “American psycho,” which starred Jill Caprio in the oral history of the film, marking its 20th anniversary.

“My friend Gloria Steinem, who talked to Gloria Steinem, took Leonardo DiCaprio to the Yankees’ game,” Turner said. “I hope he said, ‘Don’t make this movie. After leaving the Titanic, there is a whole planet, 13-year-old girls are waiting for what you will do next, and it will be a film full of violence against women. Soon Leo quit his job, who knows what really happened? »

When Steinham finished marrying Christian Bale’s father, Turner said there were differences to the story. After DiCaprio left the film, the studio returned to Harron and persuaded him to make the film. Directed by Bale, and the rest is history. What has not changed in the shooting and release of the film is Steinem’s critical views on serial killers.

“I met Gloria Steinem in person – don’t I know five years ago?” Turner said. “During one incident, I was with a friend, not to mention the American psycho. I don’t want him to hate me. “My friend:” Hey, he’s an American psycho! ” He wrote. I said, “Oh my God!” I was like, I don’t know if I heard Gloria Steinem say exactly that; I think he just heard the words “American psycho” and he thought, “I think the women who made this movie had sex as children.”

Steinem did not immediately respond to IndieWire’s request for comment.

Steinem is currently starring in Hulu’s FX as “Mrs. America, “said Rose Byrne. The feminist and politician was also the subject of Julie Timor’s autobiographical drama “Glorias,” which she presented to the world at the Sundance Film Festival.

