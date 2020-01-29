American injuries from Iranian missile attacks increase to 50

According to the Pentagon, 50 US soldiers are now diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iran launched rocket attacks earlier this month on a Iraqi base, 16 more than the military previously announced.

President Donald Trump and other senior officials initially said the Iranian attack of January 8 had not killed or injured US soldiers.

“To date, 50 US soldiers have been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury,” said Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell, in a statement of injuries from the attack on Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq.

Symptoms of concussion injuries include headache, dizziness, sensitivity to light, and nausea.

Thirty-one of the 50 were treated and returned to service in Iraq, including 15 of the most recently diagnosed, Campbell said.

Eighteen of them had been sent to Germany for further examination and treatment, and one had been sent to Kuwait and has been on duty since then, he said.

“This is a snapshot in time and the numbers can change,” said Campbell.

In its last update on Friday, the Pentagon had estimated the number of injuries to be 34.

Trump seemed to downplay the injuries last week, saying he “heard they had a headache and a few other things.”

This led to criticism from a US veteran group. William Schmitz, national commander of the veterans of the foreign wars, said on Friday that the group was expecting “an apology from the President to our men and women for his misguided statements.”

According to Pentagon data, around 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since 2000.

Iran fired missiles at Ain al-Asad in retaliation for the United States’ assassination of a leading Revolutionary Guard general, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike on January 3 at Baghdad Airport.

The rocket attacks have ended a spiral of violence that started in late December and both sides have refrained from further military escalation.

