Loading...

1984-inspired by a slasher film is nearing its end, but the future of the American horror story is assured. The tenth season of the troubling anthology series will be announced in August 2018.

“Ryan (Murphy, co-creator of the series) asked for a 10th season of American Horror Story, which we were happy to present to him,” John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks, told Deadline at the time.

But who will be cast for American Horror Story X, when will it air and what is it about? Here you will find everything you need to know.

Who is in the cast of American Horror Story Season 10?

Over the years, American Horror Story has put together something like a repertoire of actors that it continues to employ. A few new faces are added to the familiar faces every year.

Sarah Paulson was a frequent star in the horror series FX Anthology and was missed last season with the title 1984. However, she has revealed that she will return in the upcoming season.

“I can confirm that I will be next season,” said Paulson TheWrap. “I have no idea how it will be … But I will not come back as a guest, I will be a central figure.”

Until season four, the freak show, Jessica Lange was a mainstay of the series and a fan favorite. She had a cameo in season eight, Apocalypse, but recently told The Wrap that she didn’t expect to return to the show – at least not as a new character.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I did it (the Apocalypse Cameo) because it restored consistency, which was a very important time for me when I was doing Murder House in this first season.”

“But I don’t think I want to start over and create a character.”

FX

The ninth season, 1984, was the first chapter that was missing without the longtime actors Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who have played different characters over the years. While Paulson’s return is being confirmed (see above), Peters told Digital Spy that he “would never say” about an AHS comeback.

There is always a strong possibility that other recurring performers will appear – such as Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe and Billie Lourd.

Season 10 release date of the American horror story: when will it air in the UK?

The tenth season of American Horror Story will air on 2020 on FX. If the previous seasons are still sufficient, it will probably premiere in mid-September.

FOX in the UK broadcasts new episodes the day after the US broadcast.

Will American Horror Story Season 10 Stream on Netflix?

Netflix has traditionally started streaming each season of American Horror Story a little more than a year after FX / FOX aired. So you can expect Season 10 to come on the line in late 2021.

Emma Roberts in American Horror History: 1984 FX

What’s the theme of Season 10 of American Horror Story?

The theme of the tenth season has not yet been decided. Murphy and his creative team hold their cards close to their chests.

In November 2019, Murphy confirmed that he was “flirting with extraterrestrials” and “flirting with space”, but seemed to be suggesting that American horror history won’t become intergalactic in the next season.

“It would be difficult because it is called” American Horror Story “and you have to be within the legal framework for this to work,” he told Deadline.

Last December, Murphy suggested that the Coven and Apocalypse witches would reappear in a future season. “We planned something really funny,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Is American Horror Story Season 10 the last one?

Fortunately not! – It was announced in January that the anthology season would be extended by another three seasons to reach season 13.