american horror story the fans, delighted. The beloved FX series got three more seasons, renewing itself until season 13. As if that weren’t exciting enough, we finally know some details about the return of a fan favorite in season 10.

All of this went Thursday to the press panel of the Television Critics Association where FX Prods. and FX Networks President John Landgraf confirmed that American Horror Story is renewed throughout Season 13. Speaking at the same event, Sarah Paulson revealed that she would return in season 10, whose renewal had already been confirmed before season 8, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, premiered in September 2018.

The horror show just finished its ninth season, American Horror Story: 1984, in November. He scored the first season without regulars Paulson and Evan peters which had appeared to some extent since the show’s debut in 2011, Murder House. Now it looks like at least one of them will return, according to The Wrap.

“I can confirm that I will be next season,” said Paulson. “I have no idea what it will be … But I won’t be coming back as a guest, I will be a central character.”

With news of the seasons recently confirmed, The Wrap asked the star if she would also come back for these.

“God willing, I have no idea,” she said. “But I know I asked Ryan (Murphy) if I was asked, can I say I was coming back and he said,” Yes, you can say. “So yes, I’ll be back on American Horror Story.”

Before Paulson’s big announcement, Landgraf highly appreciated creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk while confirming seasons 11 to 13.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror television, having created the anthology limited series with American Horror Story and continuing its success for almost a decade as the highest rated series in FX,” said Landgraf according to Variety. “We are grateful to them and to Dana Walden and our studio partners for their commitment for another three years.

“American Horror Story has featured a multitude of award-winning actors from day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker; the writers; directors; cast and crew for each unforgettable new installment of American Horror Story. “

Like Paulson, Landgraf goes on to say that he hasn’t been told what the additional three seasons will focus on, but 13 feels like the perfect number of seasons for the horror show.

“I think we are really lucky that he still loves him because he has so much on his plate,” said Landgraf. “He surprises me by telling me what it’s going to be. In a way, it seems really poetic to me that American Horror Story has 13 seasons; it seemed fair to me. “

American Horror Story shared the renewal news on Twitter with the brand’s strongest reaction, “We’re not done with you yet.”

We are not done with you yet. #AHSFX https://t.co/NPnZgPu7Mm

– AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) January 9, 2020

More on American Horror Story

While Landgraf may not know what lies ahead for the three newly added seasons, creator Ryan Murphy has teased what we can expect for season 10 already confirmed.

In November Murphy revealed in an interview with Deadline that the 1984 finale made him cry along with the details of the cast for next season, what the future of the series will be and more.

Touching where season 10 will take place, he hasn’t been able to reveal much but has given some clues to his writing process.

“In every Halloween season, I find the winner (theme) and I already have an idea for season 10,” says Murphy. “There are always the finalists, and I say to myself” Hmm, could that be something? “We flirted with aliens, we flirted with space, we flirted with certain things that were more interesting than others. I think at the heart of it all, it’s always about Americana. “

At the time, AHS hadn’t been renewed in Season 10, so Murphy planned as if it was their last, to recruit fan favorite actors to return, which we now know will understand Paulson.

“We are working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it’s about getting fan favorite actors to come back – because it could be our last season,” he said. “This is the last season we have contracted. So, I reached out to different people. Some people I haven’t contacted yet because I was like, “Do I have a role for them?”

When asked about specific actors, he couldn’t reveal anything, but gave an important hint.

“Too early to say, but I’m just going to say in a way that the people who helped make this show what it is, who believed in it from the start, were contacted and interested. So if you look at the iconography of the first three seasons, you can understand who I went to and who could come back. “

With Paulson confirmed, there is still hope for Evan Peters or Jessica Lange. Peters confirmed that he was absent from AHS in April 2019, but followed up with “never say never” when asked about a return the following month.

Lange said she was done with AHS after resuming her role as Murder House in Apocalypse in 2018. However, we do know that Murphy teased another comeback for the Coven cast while discussing this return from Apocalypse. At the time, he said it wouldn’t be season 9, so who knows what’s coming up for season 10.

Are you thrilled with three more seasons of American Horror Story? Let us know in the comments below.

