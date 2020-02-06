American General glides to Iraq for talks with salvage relations paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Two reporters who had been traveling with McKenzie in the Middle East for the past two weeks did not go to Iraq with him because they did not need a visa. When McKenzie spoke to The Associated Press and Washington Post reporters, he said it’s hard to predict how the discussions will go, especially since the government is in transition.

While he met the departing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, President Barham Saleh and speaker of the House Mohammed al-Halbousi, he did not see the nominated Prime Minister Mohammed Allawi.

He said the US-led coalition in Iraq believes that future military presence in the country should be based on the threat posed by militants from the Islamic State, in consultation with the Iraqi government.

He currently acknowledged that the current pressure in relations, joint military operations and training between the US and Iraqis have been scaled back. He said there is “some training” and that US special forces perform missions with Iraqi commands. But, he said, “we are still in a period of turbulence. We have a way to go.”

Top American leaders have so far rejected Iraqi demands for US troops to leave and have adopted a wait-and-see attitude in the hope that the problems will disappear.

Iraqis, however, were furious with the drone attack at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, attacking and killing Qassem Suleimani, the most powerful general in Iran, but also killed an Iraqi general who was with him. The Iraqi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

In response to what Iraqi leaders called a breach of sovereignty, Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution calling for the withdrawal of US troops. The United States has more than 6,000 troops in Iraq.

But after Iran hit back on January 8 and launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed, the US doubled and asked to bring the Patriot systems into the country.

There were no Patriots or other air defenses in Iraq who could shoot ballistic missiles during the Iranian strike. No troops were killed, but at least 64 were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

So far, the Iraqis have not approved the request. McKenzie said he had discussed the issue at his meetings, but he refused to provide details.

He said, however, that he believes that the threat from Iran and its proxy forces in Iraq, Syria and other areas is continuing and that “it is a really dangerous time.” The Pentagon also believes that continuous training and operations are crucial to prevent the resurgence. of the Islamic State group.

During a two-hour stop at al-Asad, he said he spoke to troops who were going through the missile attack and could seek cover through warning systems. He said they told him they couldn’t hear the rockets coming, but some on the edge of the site, “warheads could fall from the sky in the last five or six seconds.”

When asked why he went to Iraq at such a sensitive moment, he said that as the best commander in the Middle East: “I have a moral obligation to go there.”

He added: “It is important to go to the Iraqi government to show them that we are with them and that this is an important relationship.”

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press