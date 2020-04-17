American Flag projected onto Matterhorn in Swiss Alps in display of coronavirus solidarity

SWITZERLAND – A projection of the Stars and Stripes lit up the confront of the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps in a demonstrate of solidarity with the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday evening.

The Embassy of Switzerland in the United States shared a image of the American flag emblazoned across the legendary peak on Fb Thursday.

“Switzerland is sending hope and toughness to the United States of The united states,” the caption read.

It’s portion of a series of nightly projections by the artist Gerry Hofstetter that glow from 10 p.m. to midnight, local time, according to Zermatt Tourism, in the city of Zermatt around the foundation of the Matterhorn.

It aims to unfold hope and unity during the throughout the world coronavirus outbreak.

“As it stands, the Usa is the place that has been most impacted by the COVID-19 disaster with the highest amount of verified instances,” the tourism business explained. “Our ideas are with all American people at this unprecedented time.”

The selection of verified coronavirus cases in the U.S. was about 640,000 as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University, and a lot more than 31,000 individuals have died from COVID-19 in just the country.

“May our concept convey solidarity and give you hope and power,” the enterprise mentioned. “We glance forward to assembly again at the foot of the Matterhorn. We are all in this together.”

In excess of the past number of weeks, other projections have provided hearts, hashtags these as “#hope” and “#AllOfUs,” and the flags of nations that the coronavirus has struck tricky.

Regional webcams have been set up to livestream the pictures more than the Net.

“Zermatt is certain: as robust as the Matterhorn, so powerful will have to the modern society stand alongside one another, be anchored and allow the storm go,” Zermatt Tourism explained.

The Matterhorn straddles the border of Switzerland and Italy. It is 14,690 toes tall, according to National Geographic.

