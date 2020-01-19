NPR’s Michel Martin talks to Joel Kerley, an American helicopter pilot and Wildfire Manager who fought the forest fires in Australia.







MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We will now review conditions in Australia, where heavy rains in parts of eastern Australia have eased forest fires. Dozens of flames are burning across the country. Since September, fires in Australia have set fire to millions of acres, destroyed thousands of homes, and claimed the lives of at least 28 people and an immeasurable number of wildlife.

This continuing emergency has put pressure on Australia’s fire-fighting resources, and that’s one reason why the government has accepted outside aid there, including from the United States. Joel Kerley is now there. He is a fireman who works with a helicopter pilot on a helicopter unit. He is a Wildfire Manager for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Boise, Idaho. He and a team of American firefighters have been in Australia for almost a month and support the effort. And he is now with us near the Australian capital Canberra.

Welcome. Thank you for coming to us.

JOEL KERLEY: Hello Michel. Thank you very much.

MARTIN: Can you give us a sense of why these fires are so difficult to contain?

KERLEY: Yeah. I think one of the things that is different here is that you get to know the eucalyptus fuel model very quickly. It contains a lot of oil. And the bark of the eucalyptus resembles a fan-wing shape, is very, very light and stores the heat for a long time. When this tree burns, the convection lifts it up, and it travels for miles and triggers new sources of fire. And only the dryness of the fuels over here – it doesn’t take much for the fire to go so fast that we really can’t do anything to attack it – to try to get it out of the way.

MARTIN: What was it like to work with your Australian colleagues? Is it – are they just exhausted? I mean, what do they tell you about how it was for them?

KERLEY: You’ve been traveling since early August, which is unprecedented for you. Almost all of these people are volunteers, and that means they have to quit their jobs. But this year they had to hold out for months. When I arrived they were very, very tired and I think I just needed a shot in the arm because there was simply no end in sight – no rain in the forecast, no relief.

MARTIN: One of the things that people here really responded to was the pictures of animals affected by the fires. Of course it’s also the people – of course the people. But that – a lot of the videos have shown that kind of beloved, iconic animal that everyone associates with Australia, you know, who was burned or seriously injured. There is an estimate that puts the number of animals killed by forest fires at around one billion. I just wonder, is wildlife management part of the challenge you see there? And how do people deal with what they see?

KERLEY: It’s one of the things that everyone thinks and that is just so common. And the intensity they burn out has really affected populations and species. And the nature conservation officers here – as far as I know, they are very committed and are already coming up with ideas that they can take to rescue centers. And of course in a big way. But to be honest, thinking about it is pretty depressing.

MARTIN: Yes. This is Joel Kerley. He is a Wildfire Manager for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He lives in Idaho but has been in Australia for almost a month and helps fight forest fires.

Mr. Kerley, thank you for your hard work and thank you for speaking to us today.

KERLEY: Thank you, Michel.

