American family attacked in Mexico, child killed

An American family returning to the United States after a vacation visit to Mexico was attacked Saturday night just south of Texas, gunmen killed a 13-year-old boy and injured three others. Tamaulipas state said the child was a U.S. citizen and the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. They did not disclose the names of the victims. The family was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV with state plates d ‘Oklahoma, returning from a vacation visit to relatives in the state of San Luis Potosi. The highway on which they were shot is considered to be at high risk. It crosses an area contested by criminal groups, notably the Gulf Cartel and the Zetas. The road connects the city of Mier to Nueva Ciudad Guerrero, on the banks of the Rio Grande across the US-Mexico border of Falcon Heights, Texas. State Department officials released the following statement: “We can confirm that one American citizen was killed and two American citizens injured in an attack in Tamaulipas, Mexico on January 4. We extend our deepest condolences to the family for their loss and we are providing them with all appropriate consular assistance. We are closely following the investigation by local authorities in this brutal attack. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we have no another comment for the moment. ”

