‘American Factory’ filmmaker; An ex-husband’s secret addiction: NPR

Chinese Fuyao Glass America employees attend training to learn more about American culture.

What is it like to work in an American factory run by Chinese? It’s complicated’: The work in the factory is hard, hot and dangerous, says Steven Bognar. He and Julia Reichert were filming an Oscar-nominated documentary about a GM plant that was reopened by a Chinese company.

‘Beanpole’ captures the devastation Lingers wreaked after the war: Beanpole plays in Leningrad shortly after World War II and focuses on two women who are deeply affected by their war experiences with the Red Army.

A widow, not a woman: ‘Smacked’ explores the secret addiction of an ex-husband: Eilene Zimmerman only learned about her ex-husband’s dependence on cocaine and opioids after his death. “It happened before us and we didn’t recognize it,” she says.

