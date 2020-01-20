SEOEL, Korea, Republic – The American ambassador to South Korea has a number of unusual explanations for the harsh criticism he faces in his host country. His mustache, maybe? Or a Japanese origin that evokes unpleasant memories of the former colonial rule of Japan in Korea?

However, many South Koreans have a clearer explanation for Harry Harris’s struggle to win hearts and minds in Seoul, and it has more to do with a pronounced way they regard as uniplomatic and rude.

Since his arrival in Seoul in July 2018, Harris, a retired naval general born of a Japanese mother and an American naval officer, has been his attention because of his military and ethnic background. The 63-year-old former US Pacific Command Chief has sometimes received criticism from those who disagree with his way of dealing with South Koreans.

His mustache has become the subject of online ribs, with jokes about how it resembles that of Japanese colonial masters, who brutally occupied the Korean peninsula from 1910-45. But there is more serious concern that the discord could widen a growing gap in Seoul’s relations with Washington at a time when diplomacy with rival North Korea threatens to implode.

Harris recently said that his appearance and ethnicity have been a source of criticism in South Korea.

“My mustache has become a point of fascination here for some reason,” Harris told a group of foreign journalists in Seoul last week. “I have been criticized in the media here, especially in social media, because of my ethnic background, because I am a Japanese-American.”

It is not the first time that an American ambassador to South Korea has been in the news for things other than diplomacy. In 2015, former ambassador Mark Lippert was beaten in the face by an anti-American activist.

But unlike Lippert, Harris has repeatedly annoyed many South Koreans since President Donald Trump sent him here.

After meeting with Harris in November, Lee Hye-hoon, then chairman of the South Korean Parliament’s intelligence commission, said the ambassador repeated about 20 times Trump’s calls for Seoul to dramatically increase his financial contribution to US deployment in the South. .

Four students have been arrested in recent months after being burgled at the Harris residence in Seoul during an anti-US. rally. At another demonstration, a fake mustache was taken from his photo.

Harris said that his mustache has nothing to do with his Japanese background and that he only started to grow it to mark the start of his career as a diplomat.

“To those people, I’m saying you’re picking cherry history,” Harris said, adding that some Korean independence hunters also had a mustache.

Harris said he understands the historic hostility that exists between Japan and South Korea.

“But I am not the Japanese-American ambassador to Korea,” he said. “I am the American ambassador to Korea.”

Kevin Gray, a professor of International Relations at the University of Sussex in the UK, tweeted on Friday that “Koreans reaction to Harris’s mustache is enormously exaggerated.”

He said South Koreans were Harris’s “imperialist way” and efforts to “undermine” South Korean President Moon Jae-in and “dictate” South Korean government policy.

A Monday article from the Korea Times said that “the point is not his mustache.”

“South Koreans would not have cared so much if he were a” normal “ambassador,” the editorial said.

Most studies show that a majority of South Koreans support the US military presence in South Korea as a deterrent to possible North Korean aggression, but there is a small but determined anti-US. network.

South Korean media have often compared Harris to his popular predecessor Lippert. Images of Lippert bleeding after the 2015 knife attack shocked many South Koreans and caused an outburst of public sympathy. The attack during a breakfast forum left deep wounds on Lippert’s face and arm and required five days of hospitalization.

When leaving a hospital in Seoul, Lippert inspired many by saying in Korean: “The ground hardens after rain. Let’s go together.”

At the request of journalists about Moon who said he would push for individual tourism to North Korea because it would not violate US-led international sanctions, Harris stressed the need for South Korea to consult with the United States.

Those comments contributed to the criticism of Harris, with the Song Young-gil legislature comparing him to a Japanese governor-general.

Harris’s problems may also have to do with growing unrest between South Korea and the United States.

The desire of the US to enforce severe sanctions against North Korea does not fit the dovish Moon’s efforts to obtain sanctions exemptions and resume joint rapprochement projects with North Korea. Trump’s demands for a large increase in Seoul’s payment for US military deployment made many South Koreans wonder if the United States is still a reliable ally.

“Instead of addressing the sources of these frustrations, some South Koreans have turned their anger on an American admiral who has become a diplomat of Japanese heritage,” said Leif-Eric Easley, associate professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. “Unfortunately, Seoul is faced with political and diplomatic decisions that are much more difficult than opting for a clean shave.”

Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press