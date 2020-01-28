During a trip to Mexico to visit the family, writer Myriam Gurba recorded American Dirt, a novel about immigration and cartel violence that was touted as one of the biggest U.S. releases in 2020. The writer was mostly white, and Gurba felt the book didn’t ring.

“I read the book at El Parque de la Revolución in Guadalajara. I would look and see the real Mexico, ”said Gurba of Long Beach, California. “I would look back at the book and see false Mexico.”

Since “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins was criticized and criticized by many Latin American writers and activists before its publication, it has been announced by many in the book community as an important new work on the southern border crisis. It was praised by the writer Don Winslow as a modern “grape of anger”.

The novel has become a focal point in debates about who is published, how reputations are formed, and who can tell which stories in an industry – from publishers and publishers to booksellers and agents – who are mostly white.

Nicolas Kanellos, founder and publisher of the Houston-based Arte Publico Press, the largest publisher of Hispanic literature in the United States, said much of the anger boasted about the exclusion of Latin American writers from major publishers.

“It’s been like this for decades and these New York publishers don’t understand it,” said Kanellos.

Cummins, author of three previous books, has been criticized for previously identifying himself as white, but mentioning her Puerto Rican grandparents when the novel came closer to being published. “You can’t get your Puerto Rican Abuela out if it suits you,” said Daisy Hernández, a Colombian American writer who teaches writing at Miami University of Ohio, and wrote a memoir in 2014: “A cup of water under my bed.”

In the past, some white writers have received recognition for their portrayal of Latinos in the United States. Edna Ferber, a Michigan-born Jewish writer, was widely admired by some Latinos for her portrayal of Mexican Americans in her 1952 novel Giant. Hector P. Garcia and John J. Herrera researched discrimination in Texas and John Steinbeck enjoyed great popularity among Mexican Americans for his stories based in Northern California.

California-born John Nichols was lauded in 1974 for his novel The Milagro Beanfield War, which explored the intricate relationship between Hispanics and whites in northern New Mexico and the struggle for water rights.

Others, such as T. C. Boyle and D. H. Lawrence, have been criticized for their stereotypical representation of Latinos.

Bernadine Hernández, an English professor at the University of New Mexico, said that universities have introduced chicano studies since these earlier books and created a more critical Latino reading audience.

“It also comes at a time when Latinos are more sensitive and critical,” she said. “We can access and express social media.”

Gurba accused the big publishers of “librotrafficking” and compared them to a cartel that controls who can tell Latino stories. Her devastating review of “American Dirt,” accusing Cummins of appropriating Latino works, went viral.

American Dirt, released last week, tells the story of a Mexican woman and her 8-year-old son fleeing to the US border after a drug cartel killed the rest of their family. It was in the top 10 on Amazon.com last week and was praised by authors ranging from John Grisham and Stephen King to well-known Latina authors Erika Sanchez and Sandra Cisneros.

Then Oprah Winfrey offered one of the publisher’s most coveted honors: supporting her book club. Some Latino stars have posted selfies with the book. Mexico-born actress Salma Hayek later apologized for advertising “American Dirt” without reading it after being attacked on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram last weekend, Winfrey said that she is now realizing that the book struck “an emotional chord” with Latinos and created a need for deeper conversations. Winfrey plans to hold a discussion about the publishing policy for an Apple TV Special in March.

In a statement, Sanchez, author of “I’m not your perfect Mexican daughter,” said that she only blurred the book after seeing Cummins identified as a Puerto Rican. “What came out was obviously not what I expected,” said Sanchez, adding that she paused on social media.

Latin critics say that “American Dirt” contains clichés, wrong regional language and cultural inaccuracies.

Cummins confided in the epilogue to the book that she didn’t know if she was the right person to write the book. She told The Associated Press that she spent a lot of time in Mexico and met many people on both sides of the border. “So many of the stories are about violent men and macho violent stories about people who commit atrocities,” she said. “My hope was to redesign the narrative and, from the point of view of people, to show the downside of violence.”

Latino anger, however, experienced a crescendo on social media after Gurba posted a picture of a release party last year that included barbed wire centerpieces. Cummins referred to the blue and white barbed wire pictures on the book cover and showed a picture of it on the fingernails.

Some Latinos organize gatherings to challenge Cummins at scheduled readings. So far at least three events have been canceled, partly for security reasons. Tony Diaz, a Mexican-American writer in Houston, is organizing a protest outside the Blue Willow Bookshop, which hosts Cummins on Monday. “We will never enter this bookstore again,” he said.

Blue Willow owner Valerie Koehler said the store is discussing the event with the publisher. “We believe in freedom of speech and the power of history,” said Koehler in a statement.

Matt Sedillo, a Los Angeles-based poet and author of Mowing Leaves of Grass, said publishers need to make room for Latinos today, otherwise there is a risk of closing their businesses tomorrow. “Until then, we need to build our own networks outside of the big publishers,” said Sedillo. “And then they’ll come and beg for us.”

Russell Contreras is a member of The Associated Press’s race and ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras

