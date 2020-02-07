‘American Dirt’ author forced to cancel visit to Casper after ‘hate-reading’ review leads to threats (PHOTOS)

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Jeanine Cummins is the author of the new book “American Dirt” that is on the list “Oprah’s Book Club”.

The fictional story revolves around a Mexican bookstore that is forced to try to flee to the United States after her husband’s book has published a new drug cartel boss.

Wind City Books owner Vicki Burger managed to visit Cummins Casper as part of a book trip organized by her publisher Flatiron Books after a meeting with the author and her publicist in September 2019.

However, the tour of Cummins was canceled after a hard review of the book by writer Myriam Gurba led to recoil. The publisher said that threats against Cummins led to their decision to stop the book tour.



On Thursday 7 February, Burger explained the context of what led to the cancellation.

“Booksellers receive advanced information about upcoming books because publishers want to encourage the purchase of the book,” she began. “The goal of every publisher is for their book to be number one on the New York Times bestseller list, and this book, Flatiron Press, really lagged behind and felt like it was a very valuable book.”

“They started marketing to booksellers early in the summer, and sent copies to reviewers in advance, and there was a lot of momentum in the book. Very impressive authors such as Stephen King, Don Winslow (s) Sandra Cisneros all stepped behind the book and loved it. “

When she met Cummins in Denver, Burger said she was impressed by the amount of research that was done to prepare the story.

“She started her research in 2012 and researched it for about five years,” says Burger. “Much of that time was spent in Mexico, working in migrant camps and working really hard to understand the plight of people who are forced to leave their country through no fault of their own, who really do not want to leave but have to leave for safety or for survival . I was very impressed with her. “

But one of the people who received an advanced copy of the book was Gurba, who writes in her review that going through the novel “required that I surrender to the project of diligently hating to read the book.”



Burger notes that the review is full of expletives, with the headline using an expletive in Spanish. Gurba had been instructed to write the review for publication in a feminist magazine.

“The magazine publisher who ordered her to write the (review) said,” Madam, you are not famous enough to write this kind of review, “and refused to publish it,” says Burger. “So then she published it on her blog. Many people got to work because her main complaint was that Jeanine wasn’t brown enough to write this book.”

“Many people supporting the Latino community and the Mexican-American community decided that they would not support it, different reviewers, some booksellers. But then the recoil grew. “

Burger explains that the book was released on January 21. That week, Cummins held a conference “where she opened herself up to all questions.” Burger says the author was “very respectful and seemed to respond to everyone’s concerns.”

“However, the backlash had become so great that a number of bookstores canceled their events with her and the publisher worried about her safety and the safety of the bookstores, because apparently there were some threats,” Burger said. “The publisher claimed that the problem with the kickback was due to their marketing and the fact that they did not market the book correctly.”

“It debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list and the Independent Booksellers Association bestseller list. So you know, it is very well done. It is a quality piece of work that creates compassion and understanding for people who, through no fault of their own, have to leave the country and help to start that conversation about immigration. “

Wind City Books manager Miranda Berdhal attended a Cummins conference around the release of “American Dirt.”

“This happened before the tour was canceled and already inflated,” said Berdahl. “It was a packed room, only a standing room, people were on the floors. There were a few people who just mentioned the controversy. Otherwise the consensus in that room strongly supported her and the way she answered those questions was not composed. “

“It only made me more excited because we (were planning to host her) and people would see first-hand that none of those things are true and she will crush it all. It’s a bit of a bummer. It’s just a shame. She doesn’t get the chance to prove all those things false. “



Gurba explains a problem she had with the book in her blog post.

“Move aside, Jesucristo,” Gurba wrote. “There is a new savior in town. Her name is Jeanine. Rescuers scare me, they always break things, often by letting people kill you, and if you don’t believe me, look carefully at the first four letters of the word messiah. “

“To meet the messianic bill, Cummins has branded itself as a person of color. A look at recent interviews shows that Cummins now identifies as “Latinx”, her claim that this identity depends on the existence of a Puerto Rican grandmother. Cummins, however, still breaks into her Latinxness because she was not four years ago. I repeat: four years ago Cummins was white. “

The Cummins race was apparently no problem for author Sandra Cisneros who said: “This book is not just the great American novel; it’s the great novel by las Americas. It’s the great world novel. This is the international story of our time. Masterly. “

Casper reader Toni Dovalina agrees.

“So as a Mexican-American from Chicago and of the same generation as Sandra Cisneros, a famous Mexican-American novelist from Chicago who now lives in Mexico … we both share the same opinion,” Dovalina said on Thursday. “I don’t know if it’s something for generations, but for us: the more votes, the better.”

“To write something that you are passionate about, you don’t have to have a specific DNA.”

When asked what she thought Gurba meant by the term “hate reading,” Burger said she understood it this way:

“Hate reading is when you’ve already determined that you don’t like a book and you are going to find anything that you find offensive or wrong about the book and you focus solely on those points,” Burger said. “Oprah has decided to hold an open interview with Jeanine and discuss this, but if we base whether you can write a book about a group of people solely based on your personal experiences or ethnicity, Harriet Beecher Stowe would never write the Uncle Tom’s cabin. “

“Uncle Tom’s Cabin is part of the American canon of books and has contributed to the discussion about slavery and the abolition of slavery in this country.”

Discussions are also planned for Casper. Dovalina organizes a book club meeting at 6:30 pm on February 18 in Steamboat Deli to discuss ‘American Dirt’.

Wind City Books is also organizing an event at Gruner Brothers on March 18, the date that Cummins was scheduled to visit Casper.

“We have decided to go ahead and continue with an event, although Janine will not be there,” says Burger. “We are working on what exactly that format will be. But so many book clubs have chosen it as their selection that we thought it would be a great opportunity for book clubs in the city to come together in one place and I think we might have a panel to have. “

One person who can sit on that panel is Ash Miller, who also works at Wind City Books.

“I’m more upset about how (the controversy) (Wind City) and small businesses have affected all bookshops and everything, because that would be a very big event and that’s essentially who hurts it,” Miller said. “(Cummins) is still going to make money … but everyone else will suffer.”

“I think some people are afraid that people will read it and form opinions about immigration policy … if that’s the only thing they get their opinion about, it’s up to them that they don’t read anymore. They need more looking at things. I read it purely as a piece of fiction. It took me away from the present moment and was so beautifully written that I enjoyed giving it a pretty good score when I rated it. “

Gurba expresses concern that the book could influence immigration policies in the United States. In her blog post she imagines that ‘American Dirt’ will be adapted for film.

“Because my catastrophic imagination is very active nowadays, I can visualize what could inspire this film,” Gurba wrote. “I see Trump sitting in the White House cinema, his little hands reaching for popcorn while he absorbs Dirt’s screen adjustment.” This! ” He shouts. “This is why we must invade.”

“I don’t think Cummins was planning to write a novel that would serve a Trumpian agenda, but that’s the danger of becoming a messiah. You never know who you will follow to the promised land.”

This is not the first time that Burger has dealt with controversy, although it is perhaps the most dramatic example in her time with Wind City Books.

“The only other book I can think of that really drew this kind of kickback was Harper Lee’s” Go Set a Watchman “manuscript that actually preceded” To kill a mockingbird, “says Burger.” When it was published “It was an unprocessed, unfinished manuscript. It didn’t quite have the shine that killed” To Mockingbird, “but people took offense at Atticus Finch’s portrait in” Go Set a Watchman “and said he was a racist.”

“He is not. They forgot that” Killing a mockingbird “was fiction. They forgot the period in which” To Millingbird “and” Go Set a Watchman “were written, so there were booksellers saying,” I’m not going to sell this book. ” I am not going to promote this book. “

Burger explains that she had not read the book when a distributor approached her.

“He said,” I really think you should do that, “Burger explains.” He said, “I’m black and I don’t find anything offensive about it. It’s an explanation of time, it was how it was.” But you know, there was a similar degree of recoil. “

“But not so much, because Harper Lee was dead right now and I also think that we had not become as sensitive as we are and easily offended as now.”

Although the Gurba review may have disrupted the book tour, it may not harm book sales.

“I think the negative impact may have led to sales, you know, it’s hard to say here,” says Burger. “In the first 10 days, including pre-sales, we had sold 52 books. I therefore think that the controversy has had at least some advantages in terms of sales. “

“I don’t like what it did with the author’s reputation. I feel it is very unfair.”

Although Burger’s opinion on “American Dirt” and Gurba’s review may be clear, she encourages people to make a decision themselves.

“I would advise people to read it and judge for myself,” she said. “Remember, it’s a fictional work and, you know, many of these people who’ve been against the book haven’t read it.”

“Just keep an open mind and judge for yourself and don’t let other people influence how you feel.”



